Who is Jennifer Ngo? Influencer goes viral for mukbang videos where she does not eat the food

Jennifer Ngo is a Vietnamese American TikToker with over 6.3 million followers. While her unique food review videos went viral on TikTok, they left many people confused. TikTokers noticed that Ngo barely took a nibble out of her food before reviewing it and in some cases, they said that she doesn't take a bite of the food. This led to people wondering if her reviews were serious or just sarcastic comedy.

Ngo is mostly famous for her viral food-related videos including food reviews and mukbangs. Apart from that, she also posts various other lifestyle and comedy-related content, including lip-synching videos, beauty tips, makeup trials, and gym routines. She occasionally collaborates with her brother, David Ngo, a fitness TikToker with over 69,000 followers on the platform.

Jennifer Ngo's rise to fame started with Instagram as her primary social media before moving to TikTok in 2019 where her food reviews began going very viral. This eventually led to the 25-year-old San Diego native landing a feature on TikTok's ForYou page and a partnership with Fashion Nova.

Jennifer Ngo was inspired by Kylie Jenner

Apart from the massive 6.3 million followers on TikTok, she is an Instagram influencer with over 125,000 followers. She mostly posts modeling-related content on Instagram. She also has a Twitter account that boasts around 24,000 followers.

Jennifer Ngo is also an active YouTuber with over 144,000 subscribers. A few of her TikToks are regularly posted as Youtube shorts. Her main videos range from vlogs and reaction videos to beauty tips and more recently full-length mukbangs.

Jennifer Ngo posted a YouTube video on December 23, 2020, where she answered questions her fans had sent her on Instagram and TikTok. In the video, she answered viewer questions read out by her brother.

The influencer responded to a viewer who asked her why her cheeks and lips look the way they do. She said that she was born with her lip ripped at the side and had to have it sowed back together. Jennifer noted that she had plans to alter it cosmetically.

She said that when they sowed it back together, they were only thinking of how to make it functional and not cosmetically as she would have when she grew up. Jennifer added that she would hopefully get it fixed.

Upon being asked why she became an influencer, Jennifer said that while interning at college for social work, she realized that it wasn't the avenue for her. She also said that she was inspired by Kylie Jenner and expressed her desire to become a voice doctor.

Jennifer Ngo also revealed that her favorite Starbucks drink was either a Peppermint Mocha, a Green Tea latte with oat milk, or a strawberry refresher with coconut milk. She also revealed that her favorite food was seafood boil.

Jennifer Ngo was teased for eating "air"

Recently Jennifer Ngo released a TikTok video titled "Why is fair food so expensive #sdfair #sdfair2023." In the video, she could be seen taking fake bites out of the various foods and immediately giving reviews between 1 and 10. The video has since amassed over 2.3 million views at the time of writing. It was also re-uploaded as a YouTube short, which received over 222,000 views.

The comments section of the video was filled with sarcastic remarks and quips on how Jennifer didn't really eat the food. The most common comment on the video was that how the only thing she ate was air. Some people also discussed how Jennifer made them laugh while others were just confused by the video. A few of her fans also clarified that the videos were meant to be funny to people who called her out in the comments section for not eating.

Air dominated Jennifer's TikTok comments section (Image via TikTok/@jenniferngo)

People showed appreciation for Jennifer's content (Image via TikTok/@jenniferngo)

A lot of people were left confused (Image via TikTok/@jenniferngo)

Fans claimed that the video was just for jokes (Image via TikTok/@jenniferngo)

Jennifer Ngo uploaded a mukbang video on YouTube on June 10, 2023, where she could be seen consuming an Olive Garden kids' meal. She was also seen discussing a number of topics with her friend Vivian.

Jennifer also has an OnlyFans where she offers exclusive content to subscribers willing to pay $22 a month. Her account, @thisjenn has 179 regular posts and 199 media content posts and has amassed over 6200 likes. Her OnlyFans bio specifically states that she does not do n*des or p*rn.

