Who was Jerry Wade? Tributes pour in as beloved WTLC radio DJ dies aged 62

On Monday, January 8, well-known radio and disc jockey Jerry Wade passed away at the age of 62 in Indianapolis, Indiana, as reported by ABC affiliate WRTV. So far, the exact cause of his death remains unknown.

Jerry Wade, whose career spanned over three decades, was associated with the WTLC radio station and was fondly called “The Loverman.” In the aftermath of his demise, the WTLC family noted that they were devastated by his passing and were thankful for the time they shared.

“It is with a heavy heart, that the WTLC-FM radio family confirms the passing of our beloved friend and radio legend Jerry Wade…WTLC is mourning the loss of a great man in our city. We send our sincerest and deepest condolences to his family, friends, listeners, and anyone who ever smiled because of Jerry," the WTLC family wrote on their official website.

In the wake of this tragic news, here’s looking back at who Jerry Wade was.

Exploring the life and career of Jerry Wade

According to the official website of 106.7 WTLC radio, Jerry Wade was born in 1962 and was a radio icon in Indianapolis. He was affectionately called “The Loverman” by his on-air fans after successfully hosting the radio show The Quiet Storm with The Loverman Jerry Wade for over four decades, breaking records and charting at the top of the list of all radio shows.

He was known as the “charismatic, deep-voiced radio disc jockey” who was on-air from Sunday to Thursday every week from 7 pm to midnight. When not working, Wade engaged himself in community service across Indianapolis. He was even associated with an adult and senior citizen day care center called Quality of Life, located on the east side of the town.

Besides, Wade was also an entrepreneur and owned salons across Indianapolis called Hot Cuts, along with a mobile DJ service called Jerry Wade Live, as per Radio Online. He was also a DJ and emcee for events across the city and believed music was a key aspect of fitness, as per WRTV.

During a 2020 interview with the news outlet, Wade said how he planned to launch a new event space in downtown Indianapolis, around Monument Circle.

"It's not just about me, and making money. I love people. I love Indianapolis, I love downtown Indy," Wade said back then.

He also added how the main mantra was to bring smiles to people’s faces, especially the ones who couldn’t go out, enjoy music and dance, or simply hang out and have a drink with their friends. For such people, he even hosted virtual parties on Facebook Live.

Tributes pour in for Jerry Wade

Following the untimely passing of Jerry Wade, tributes have been pouring in from the Indianapolis community, his friends, colleagues, and fans.

For instance, Deon Levingston, the Regional Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Indianapolis remembered Jerry as “not just a valuable member of our staff for over 30 years but a cherished friend and an integral part of our Radio One family,” as per the WTLC official website.

Amp Harris, an event promoter, community activist, and former radio DJ took to Instagram to share his tribute for Wade, calling him “one of my radio brothers” and “one of the coolest dudes.” He also added how Jerry and he were supposed to meet soon for a mutual workout session and play basketball.

Likewise, Karen Vaughn, the Operation Manager at WTLC said that “Jerry was a friend, a confidant, a brother, and the ultimate party starter,” and was in “complete shock” to hear about his demise.

“We are working together through our grief to pay tribute to one of the biggest stars our station has ever had the honor to feature,” she mentioned.

Fans took to social media to express their sadness and offer their prayers and condolences to the deceased's family as well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Radio DJ Shavonna Smith who hosts a weekend show on WHHH Hot 100.9 also shared her tribute for Wade via Facebook. She stated how much she loved Jerry and called him a “star.”