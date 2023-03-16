Who was Jim Gordon? Eric Clapton drummer convicted of murder dies aged 77

Well-known drummer Jim Gordon recently passed away on March 13 at the age of 77. Gordon had been at the California Medical Facility since July 1984, after he murdered his mother and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

His publicist, Bob Merlis, stated that he died from natural causes, and further details related to the same are expected to be revealed soon. Popular musician Marcella Detroit shared a picture of Gordon with members of Derek and the Dominos on Facebook and wrote:

"And now drummer Jim Gordon who was in Derek and the dominoes W EC and my mentor the late Carl Radle, both included in this pic. Jim was a great drummer but sadly he suffered from mental illness and he spent most of his life in prison after killing his mother. A tragedy for all. I hope he's at peace, Carl Dean pls say hi for me."

Another drummer, Matt Tecu, shared a post on Facebook with two pictures of Gordon, describing him as a "legendary drummer" and one of his all-time favorites. The post continued:

"He played on so many songs we all love from artists we love like The Wrecking Crew, Steely Dan, Joe Cocker, Eric Clapton, Frank Zappa, Carly Simon, Carol, King, Leon Russell, Bob Dylan, Motown, etc, etc. He has suffered from mental illness for many years. This is me recording on one of his drum kits."

Jim Gordon gained recognition as a member of Derek and the Dominos

Jim Gordon played with different bands and contributed to several albums (Image via Brian Cooke/Getty Images)

Born on July 14, 1945, Jim Gordon went to Grant High School and later became a member of the Everly Brothers. He was only 17 years old at the time, but after adding to several of the group's albums, he rose to prominence in the music industry.

While going on a tour with Delaney & Bonnie, he met Eric Clapton, Carl Radle, and Bobby Whitlock, which led to the formation of Derek and the Dominos in 1970. The group remained active for only a year before they released an album called Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which failed to receive a positive response in terms of reviews and commercial performance.

Although Derek and the Dominos broke up in 1971, Gordon continued to play for other artists like Dave Mason, and he also toured with different groups. He contributed to albums like The Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys, Nilsson Schmilsson, Bongo Rock, and more.

He went on tour with Johnny Rivers in the 70s and played on singles like Rikki Don't Lose That Number. He was a drummer for the country rock band Souther Hillman Furay Band, also known as SHF.

Jim Gordon murdered his mother

Jim Gordon attacked his mother Osa Marie Gordon in June 1983, claiming that he was instructed by a voice to commit the murder. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia, the symptoms of which he had been experiencing for a long time when he used to restrict himself from eating, sleeping, or taking some rest.

Although Gordon was eligible for parole after his 16-year term in July 1984, it was repeatedly denied for a variety of reasons. The most recent occurred in March 2018, and he was again eligible for parole in March 2021.

