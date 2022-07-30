Who was Jimmy Sohns? Tributes pour in as Gloria singer and Shadows of Knight frontman dies aged 75

Jimmy Sohns, a member of The Shadows of Knight, recently passed away at the age of 75. The band gained recognition for their song Gloria.

Jimmy’s daughter disclosed that her father died on July 29, 2022. Sohns was at the hospital after suffering a stroke, according to the band. The band’s social media page, where Sohns used to share old pictures of the band with his friend, is still active.

Everything known about Jimmy Sohns and The Shadows of Knight

Jimmy Sohns gained recognition in the public sphere as a member of the band The Shadows of Knight. Detailed information related to his personal life is currently unavailable.

The band was formed in 1964 under the name Shadows, which was later changed to The Shadows of Knight. They released five albums while they were active. Their initial members included Warren Rogers, Roger Spielmann, Norm Gotsch, Wayne Pursell, Tom Schiffour, and Jimmy Sohns.

Members of The Shadows of Knight (Image via poeirazaine/Twitter)

The band performed in Chicago’s northwest suburbs between 1964 and 1965, and became a house band at a music venue in Illinois called The Cellar. Their performances were attended by around 500 teenagers, and a recording of their set was released in 1992. Their song Gloria was released in 1965, which ended up catapulting them into fame.

The group then released an album, also named Gloria, followed by an LP titled Back Door Men in 1966. However, their singles were not as well-received as Gloria, and the band slowly started fading. A few of the members, including Tom Schiffour and Bruce Bruscato, left the band.

Jimmy Sohns was the only remaining member by 1967 and he became the owner of the band’s name. He then signed the band with Buddah Records, and their next single Shake was released in 1969. The band continued to play in clubs during the 70s with a bunch of new members. John Fisher, Glass Menagerie, Woody Woodruff, Dan Baughman, and Ken Turkin joined the band.

The remaining members of the band were replaced over the next few years. Sohns worked as the road manager for the band Skafish from 1978 to 1990. The band’s albums were later released in remastered form by Sundazed Records. They have performed at various events and were joined by Rick Mullen during their tour in 2006.

The band toured as part of The Psychedelic Shack Tour in 2008, featuring Nazz, Vince Martell, and Henry Gross. They later performed at a concert in August 2016.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Jimmy Sohns was a familiar name in the music industry. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Sohns is survived by his family members, whose identities remain unknown for now. Information about his funeral has not been made public.

