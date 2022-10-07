Who was Jody Miller? Tributes pour in as 'Queen of the House' country hitmaker dies aged 80

Famous country music singer Jody Miller recently passed away on October 6 at the age of 80. Her longtime representative, Jennifer McMullen, stated that Miller’s talent cannot be overstated and that she could interpret and communicate with the best tones and inflection. She added:

“She made it look and sound so easy that it sometimes takes a moment to realize the greatness of what you are hearing. But she was just as authentic and exceptional in her own life as she was on stage and on record.”

Exploring Jody Miller’s career in the music industry

Born on November 29, 1941, Jody Miller’s father was a mechanic. She moved to Blanchard, Oklahoma, at the age of eight to reside with her grandmother following her parents’ divorce. She finished her graduation from Blanchard High School in 1959.

Miller was introduced to Capitol Records through actor Dale Robertson and she initially performed in the Los Angeles area alongside appearing on Tom Paxton’s TV show in the early 1960s.

Her debut album was released in 1964 and she delivered the hit song He Walks Like a Man the same year, which reached 8th position on the national chart.

Jody Miller released many albums and singles throughout her career (Image via Siegfried Pilz/Getty Images)

She participated in the Sanremo Festival in 1965 along with Pino Donaggio and they performed various versions of the song Io Che Non Vivo.

Miller then released an answer record titled Queen of the House to Roger Miller’s song King of the Road. She won a Grammy Award for the song in the category of Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1966.

Jody then delivered another Top 40 pop hit called Home of the Brave and it gained recognition for its theme of non-comformity and tolerance. Miller’s success became an opportunity for female artists like Linda Ronstadt, Olivia Newton-John, and others to become successful in the music industry. However, her popularity started to decrease by the late 1960s.

Record producer Billy Sherrill signed her to Epic Records in 1970 and delivered a few more hit songs. Miller became famous for the remake of the song He’s So Fine by The Chiffons. It reached fifth position on the country chart and 53rd on the pop chart.

This was followed by more remakes of classic songs like Baby I’m Yours, Be My Baby, and more. From the 70s, she delivered small hits and her last hit song was When the New Wears Off Our Love.

Jody Miller entered semi-retirement in the 80s and returned as a Christian music artist, eventually releasing several albums. She was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame. She recorded and toured with her daughter Robin for a brief period and continued to perform until her demise.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Jody Miller became a popular name in the music industry in recent years due to her hit albums and songs. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her death:

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper Grammy award-winning Jody Miller has died at 80. Her 1965 “Queen of the House,” made her a country and pop star overnight, cementing her status as a pioneering cross-over artist and paved the way for artists like Linda Ronstadt, Anne Murray, and Olivia Newton-John. Grammy award-winning Jody Miller has died at 80. Her 1965 “Queen of the House,” made her a country and pop star overnight, cementing her status as a pioneering cross-over artist and paved the way for artists like Linda Ronstadt, Anne Murray, and Olivia Newton-John. https://t.co/APFAWs8ezy

Sean Walters @sean_write youtube.com/watch?v=r5BTxW… The late Jody Miller hit #25 on the U.S. pop charts in 1966 with the song "Home of the Brave" which was ahead of its time in tackling themes of non-conformity and tolerance. Miller performing "Home of the Brave" on Shindig! in 1966. #RIPJodyMiller The late Jody Miller hit #25 on the U.S. pop charts in 1966 with the song "Home of the Brave" which was ahead of its time in tackling themes of non-conformity and tolerance. Miller performing "Home of the Brave" on Shindig! in 1966. #RIPJodyMiller youtube.com/watch?v=r5BTxW…

Ian Saint @iansaint_



All more reason that if Bobbie Gentry decided to re-emerge from her 40 year vanish — even if just to talk about memories and insights, not even seen (like Bettie Page) — we would embrace her! 🫶 twitter.com/iansaint_/stat… Ian Saint @iansaint_ As we mourn Loretta Lynn, I thought of how Bobbie Gentry is an icon of that era still alive — but hasn’t been seen or heard in 40 years.



I respect her decision; but many fans of all ages would celebrate her return, even just to share insights



Last seen on 4/29/1982, ACM Awards: As we mourn Loretta Lynn, I thought of how Bobbie Gentry is an icon of that era still alive — but hasn’t been seen or heard in 40 years.I respect her decision; but many fans of all ages would celebrate her return, even just to share insightsLast seen on 4/29/1982, ACM Awards: https://t.co/cKqbURDkzi This year, we’ve already lost Naomi Judd, Loretta Lynn, and now Jody MillerAll more reason that if Bobbie Gentry decided to re-emerge from her 40 year vanish — even if just to talk about memories and insights, not even seen (like Bettie Page) — we would embrace her! 🫶 This year, we’ve already lost Naomi Judd, Loretta Lynn, and now Jody Miller 😞 All more reason that if Bobbie Gentry decided to re-emerge from her 40 year vanish — even if just to talk about memories and insights, not even seen (like Bettie Page) — we would embrace her! 🫶❤️🙏 twitter.com/iansaint_/stat…

She is survived by her husband Shawn Sullivan, daughter Robin Brooks Sullivan, sisters Carol Cooper and Vivian Cole, grandson Montana Sullivan, and granddaughter Layla Sullivan.

