Who was John Bartley Boykin? Tributes pour in as former Director of Mississippi Trade Office dies aged 32

John Bartley Boykin, the former Director of Mississippi Trade Office, tragically passed away on March 9, at 32. The news of his death was shared via his obituary posted on Robert Barham Family Funeral Home’s website.

A memorial service for the late 32-year-old is to be held this Saturday, March 16, at First Christian Church Meridian. Dr. Mark Benson will officiate the service at 11:00 a.m.

John’s family will start welcoming friends at the church from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. before the memorial service. A private committal service will be held by John’s family at Magnolia Cemetery. They entrusted the Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the arrangements.

The obituary did not disclose the cause of his death.

John Bartley Boykin worked for Senator Ted Cruz

John was born in Washington, D.C., and was loved by his family members. He went to the University of Mississippi and pursued a Bachelor's in Political Science and Government. Several honors, including a Chancellor's Honors, were bestowed upon John during his time there. He graduated in 2015.

He was also a member of the university’s Sigma Chi Fraternity and shouldered leadership. He formed strong friendships and brotherhood there which also fostered his personal growth.

The late John Bartley Boykin simultaneously attended the University of St. Andrews from 2014-2015 and pursued a Master's Degree in International Economics.

John Bartley’s career set off in Washington, D.C. In 2015, he worked with former United States Senator Thad Cochran for three months and gained vast knowledge and insight into the Federal Government.

He returned to Mississippi to work as a Field Representative at the re-election campaign for the-then Governor Phil Bryant. During his time there, John Bartley developed a strong passion for the state’s international trade and relations.

In November 2015, John Bartley was promoted to former Governor Phil Bryant’s Executive Assistant. In 2018, he shouldered another role and served as the International and Federal Affairs Advisor at Phil Bryant’s office.

John became the Director of the Mississippi International Trade Office in January 2020 and served that designation till January 2021. He later worked as the campaign Field Director for former footballer Herschel Walker when he ran for the U.S. Senate.

John Bartley Boykin returned to DC afterward and worked as Senator Ted Cruz’s Senior Advisor for finance, tax, banking, and business development. He later moved again to Bethesda, Maryland, and worked as Gunster Strategies Worldwide’s Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy Strategies.

Friends of John Bartley Boykin send their tributes

The 32-year-old is survived by his mother, grandmother, brother, nephews, uncle, and cousins. His untimely demise has brought devastation to many who knew him. Some of John Bartley's old friends have sent their condolences to his family.

Tribute to John Bartley. (Image via Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)

As per his obituary, John Bartley Boykin’s pallbearers will include, former Gov. Phil Bryant, Drew Cunningham, Gregory Alston, Gray Manhein, Austin “Bobby” Watts, Bailey West, Cole Hoover, Harrison Peyton, and Turner Holland.

John’s family requested for donations to be made in his memory to his fraternity’s Sigma Chi Memorial Scholarship.