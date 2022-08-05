Who was John Steiner? Tributes pour in as veteran British actor dies aged 81

British actor John Steiner passed away on July 31 at the age of 81. He was hospitalized at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs following an automobile accident involving two cars.

The sheriff’s department revealed that there was another person who suffered severe injuries. The incident is currently under investigation and the real culprit behind the incident has not yet been revealed.

Detailed information on Steiner’s funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Everything known about John Steiner

Born on January 7, 1941, John Steiner gained recognition for his appearance in the 1979 erotic historical drama film, Caligula. Although, the film became a cult classic, it was criticized for its violent and s*xual content, and remains banned in a few countries.

Steiner enrolled at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He was with Ian Richardson on Broadway in The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade.

John Steiner and Orson Welles in a scene of Tepepa (Image via Francesco Bellomo/Getty Images)

John initially worked in films like Marat/Sade and Bedazzled. He played an important role in the 1969 Italian Spaghetti Western film, Tepepa. Directed by Giulio Petroni, the movie featured Tomas Millan, Orson Welles, Jose Torres, and Luciano Casamonica in the lead roles. He was well-known for his performances in horror films like Shock, Tenebrae, and Body Count.

He then appeared on TV shows like Hine in 1971 and played the lead role of Leo in the television adaptation of the comedy play, Design for Living. The actor became quite popular in Italy and appeared in various Italian films. These included Violent Rome, Mannaja, The Last Hunter, Deported Women of the SS Special Section, and more.

Steiner became a favorite of filmmaker Tinto Brass and they collaborated on films like Salon Kitty, Caligula, Action, and Paprika. Salon Kitty was released in 1976 and portrayed the real-life events of the Salon Kitty Operation. Action was a black comedy film released in 1980 and was considered a cult film by Tinto. Paprika was based on the novel Fanny Hill by John Cleland and was released in February 1991.

John appeared in many films until 1980s. However, the popularity of Italian films soon decreased and he had to retire from acting in 1991. He then shifted to California and became a real estate agent with business partner Joan Yarfitz. He spoke about his work in Italian films in a few DVD extras.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

John Steiner became a familiar name in the entertainment industry for his flawless work as an actor. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death.

Lee Broughton @LeeVanBee Sad to hear that John Steiner has passed away. He's outstanding as the villainous Voller in Sergio Martino's ace late period Spaghetti Western 'Mannaja' / 'A Man Called Blade' (1977). The genre is full of well-realised bad guys but Voller remains one of my all time favourites Sad to hear that John Steiner has passed away. He's outstanding as the villainous Voller in Sergio Martino's ace late period Spaghetti Western 'Mannaja' / 'A Man Called Blade' (1977). The genre is full of well-realised bad guys but Voller remains one of my all time favourites https://t.co/5gaX0bC48Y

Jämes Läwrence @blazingmagnums Man this one sucks. RIP John Steiner Man this one sucks. RIP John Steiner https://t.co/Ns2vslZZZn

Chris Moyse @ChrisxMoyse We keep on losing the backbone of cinema - versatile, reliable, memorable, and magnetic character actors.



This one hurts, one of my very favorite Euro horror/crime stars, John Steiner. Thanks for decades of tireless work. Rest in Peace 🖤 We keep on losing the backbone of cinema - versatile, reliable, memorable, and magnetic character actors.This one hurts, one of my very favorite Euro horror/crime stars, John Steiner. Thanks for decades of tireless work. Rest in Peace 🖤 https://t.co/GhktMPX3gI

flixology101 @flixology101 John Steiner was a successful realtor in California after a long career acting in Italian cinema #RIPJohnSteiner John Steiner was a successful realtor in California after a long career acting in Italian cinema #RIPJohnSteiner https://t.co/rHaECFdsiB

People remembered Steiner for his various roles. and a lot of them said that he "added a touch of class" to all the roles he had portrayed. The famous actor clearly had a great fan following.

Philip Gwynne Jones @PGJonesVenice RIP to the legendary John Steiner, a man who worked with almost everyone in practically every genre imaginable. Memorable as Daria Nicolodi's husband in SCHOCK, and a splendidly slimy turn in TENEBRE; but the guy added a touch of class to everything he was in. RIP to the legendary John Steiner, a man who worked with almost everyone in practically every genre imaginable. Memorable as Daria Nicolodi's husband in SCHOCK, and a splendidly slimy turn in TENEBRE; but the guy added a touch of class to everything he was in. https://t.co/rPMTPm0pcH

El Quimérico @ElQuimerico . RIP John Steiner, the English actor sadly passed away following a car crash on Sunday. He worked mostly on Italian films including Dario Argento's Tenebrae and Mario Bava's Shock. He later retired from acting and worked in real estate. He was 81. Sentiremo la sua mancanza. RIP John Steiner, the English actor sadly passed away following a car crash on Sunday. He worked mostly on Italian films including Dario Argento's Tenebrae and Mario Bava's Shock. He later retired from acting and worked in real estate. He was 81. Sentiremo la sua mancanza 😢. RIP John Steiner, the English actor sadly passed away following a car crash on Sunday. He worked mostly on Italian films including Dario Argento's Tenebrae and Mario Bava's Shock. He later retired from acting and worked in real estate. He was 81. https://t.co/uBirnqlhZu

Detailed information on the personal life of John Steiner is yet to be revealed.

