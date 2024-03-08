Who is Katie Britt married to? All about her husband and kids as senator goes viral over creepy SOTU response video

Alabama Senator Katie Britt, married to Wesley Britt has gone viral over her State of the Union response video. The 42-year-old Republican criticized Biden and his administration concerning the border issue, increasing crime rate, and the current state of the United States’ economy.

However, as Katie put forth her rebuttal from her kitchen table, many viewers saw her expressions and delivery as creepy and bizarre. Katie said:

“Right now, the American dream has turned into a nightmare for so many families. The true, unvarnished state of our union begins and ends with this — our families are hurting, our country can do better.”

The senator heavily focused on calling out Biden’s border policies that led to the immigration issue in the U.S. She called the administration’s actions disgraceful and senseless. Referring to the Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s murder, Katie said:

“Tonight, President Biden finally said her name, but he refused to take responsibility for his own actions.”

Katie Britt said that Biden is out of touch with the concerns of an average American household regarding the cost of living and affordability. She further added that families and communities nationwide are less safe under President Joe Biden’s administration.

All about Katie Britt's husband and her children in the wake of her viral SOTU response video

Katie Britt’s husband Wesley Britt was born in Cullman, Alabama. He has a degree in Business Administration from the University of Alabama. Wesley also got her MBA degree in Finance from there while he was on a football scholarship. Between 2000 and 2004, he played left tackle under Mike Shula, Mike DuBose, and Dennis Franchione.

Wesley Britt entered the NFL after graduating from college in 2005. He moved to Los Angeles and played for the New England Patriots for four seasons (from 2005 to 2009). Wesley was also a part of the 2007 Super Bowl-winning team. Before joining the New England Patriots, he played for the San Diego Chargers.

Senator Katie Britt was born Katie Elizabeth Boyd in Enterprise, Alabama. She competed in a Girls State leadership program in 1999 and was elected the governor. After graduating from Enterprise High School, she pursued political science at the University of Alabama. She was elected the Student Government Association’s president.

The future Alabama Senator met her husband Wesley Britt in Tuscaloosa, who was then for the Crimson Tide as the offensive line. In a 2021 interview with AL.com, Katie Britt said she and Wesley were best friends. Their friendship continued for seven years before they started dating after graduation. The pair married in 2008 and became parents to two children — a son and a daughter.

Katie mentioned Wesley and their two children during her SOTU response Thursday night. Apart from the border issue, she addressed Alabama’s controversial ruling last month that declared frozen embryos are also children.

The senator said in her remarks that Republicans are a party consisting of hard-working families and parents, who want to provide children with the opportunities to thrive and grow. She voiced her support for the continued access to IVF or in vitro fertilization nationwide.

Katie Britt stated that the Republican party wants to help loving and willing parents bring precious lives into this world.