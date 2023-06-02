Who is Kayla Nicole Jones married to? Influencer announces divorce online

Popular social media personality Kayla Nicole Jones recently announced her divorce on social media. She was married to Luhkye, reported to be Kayla's fan, and they are parents to a son named Messiah Kaylon Ni'Colby, who was born on February 1, 2021, and a daughter named Kaleesia, who was born in September 2022.

Kayla announced her divorce on Instagram and shared a picture that said that "she is done". The caption read:

"Really don't know how else to announce but I owe y'all the update because my marriage was public. That's all. Moving on now. Ttyl or not. No it wasn't the kids. They happily live with their father since our separation."

Kayla Nicole Jones' husband has been one of her fans

Kayla Nicole Jones has been married to Luhkye. Luhkye, who is one of her fans and supporters, is supposed to be between 19 to 21 years old. The exact age is unknown as his date of birth is different in all the sources.

Meanwhile, there are no details available on how Kayla and Luhkye got romantically linked to each other.

Luhkye is also active on Instagram and has around 67,000 followers. There are no details available on his current profession but he is reportedly a social media star and rapper. He has also released a single titled 4 Pockets.

He once shared a graphic on his Instagram page, asking his followers to contact him if they need a personal promo. The post specifically invited music and tattoo artists, trainers, models, and business owners who own clothing lines or are into jewelry.

Kayla and Luhkye have never revealed anything about their relationship, which came into public view when Luhkye shared their video on Instagram in February 2020. Kayla then flaunted her engagement ring in August 2020.

While there were rumors that she was dating Jeromy B, she later clarified that they are just best friends.

Kayla Nicole Jones reveals that her second pregnancy was less stressful than her first

After Kayla Nicole Jones welcomed a daughter in September 2022, she told her followers that she experienced less hardship compared to what she had to go through as she was preparing to give birth to her son in 2021.

In her Instagram post, she said:

"This time I didn't even scream or overreact! I was actually calmly pushing her out. 9 cm on arrival, 3 pushes and boom! All natural again, no time for meds!"

In an interview with Essence, Kayla said that motherhood has brought changes in her life and said that she follows the strategic and organized process when she posts her work. Stating that she does not get a lot of free time, she added:

"I changed the way I do things. I do it more polished now than I used to. I still allow myself to be authentic to my roots, but in a way that is kind of cleaned up a little bit."

Kayla is known for her videos that feature comedy sketches, tutorials, and vlogs on different topics.

Poll : 0 votes