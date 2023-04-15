Who are Khazar Momeni and Dino Elyassnia? All about the couple linked in murder probe of Bob Lee 

Recently released court documents have revealed that CashApp founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed by IT consultant Nima Momeni after the pair fought about the latter’s sister Khazar Momeni. The suspect reportedly questioned the slain about whether he was doing “anything inappropriate” with Khazar, who is married to plastic surgeon Dr Dino Elyassnia.

According to legal files, the killing of Bob Lee was “planned and deliberate” after Nima Momeni drove the former to a secluded area in San Francisco in the early hours of April 4th and proceeded to stab him in the heart three times. This comes a day after the duo spent the evening together with Khazar and another unnamed witness. It was revealed that the witness found Nima and Bob having a conversation about whether Bob Lee “was doing drugs or anything inappropriate.”

The witness told the police that they were unclear about whether Bob Lee and Khazar Momeni shared an “intimate relationship.” This comes after Bob Lee assured Nima Momeni that nothing was happening between the two.

It was also found that Khazar Momeni texted Bob Lee around the time of his death to check on it. She wrote to him:

“Just wanted to make sure you doing ok Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you. And thank you for being such a class man handling it with class. Love you Selfish pricks.”

Khazar Momeni made her first public appearance in the San Francisco courtroom alongside her husband Dr Dina Elyassnia. The pair were surrounded by reporters and photographers. Neither spoke to the journalists except the latter saying “no comment” briefly.

Who is Khazar Momeni and Dr Dino Elyassnia? The married couple involved in the murder of Bob Lee

Not much is known about Khazar Momeni as she has done her best to maintain a low-profile. She was born in Iran but moved to the United States when she was just a child.

Although not much is known about her professional life, Iranian American restaurateur Hoss Zaré, the owner of the Fly Trap restaurant, revealed in an interview that she used to often visit the eatery with her friends for a night out and would surely send her compliments to the chef. Zaré said:

“She was always pleasant, complimentary. A lot of Iranians, they come over there; they party, go out. She was always nice.”

A man who met the woman in question through a dating app in 2019 also told The San Francisco Standard in an interview that she and her brother were “very nice, super social people.”

Khazar married Dr. Dino in 2013. The latter is of Assyrian and Armenian ancestry. He lived in Iran and Elyassnia before his family immigrated to the United States. He went on to grow up in California and attend the University of South California Medical School, where he would graduate with a degree in cosmetic surgery.

Dr Dino Elyassnia married Khazar in 2013 (Image via DinoMD)

Dr Dino Elyassnia now works at the Marten Clinic of Plastic Surgery. He is best known for his work in rhinoplasty. However, he reportedly charges his clients a hefty price. A receptionist from the clinic has revealed that nose jobs at the clinic start at $18,000.

At the moment, Nima Momemi is facing a sentence of 26 years to life in prison if convicted. He is set to be arraigned on April 25.

