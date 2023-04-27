Who is Kian Lawley? Ayla Woodruff and boyfriend announce pregnancy on Instagram

YouTube stars Kian Lawley and Ayla Woodruff are expecting their first child. The couple made the announcement through a video on Instagram on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The video shows them looking at a pair of baby socks and a photo frame of a sonogram. They captioned the video, saying that they are "counting down the days" till they meet their baby.

As soon as they shared the video on Instagram, the couple began getting congratulatory messages from their friends and family. The comments were positive and a lot of them stated that people were excited for the couple.

Kian Lawley is a popular YouTube star, and his girlfriend Ayla Woodruff is a famous influencer. They began dating in 2019 and confirmed their relationship in 2020.

Needless to say, both Kian Lawley and Ayla Woodruff's fans were excited about the news of their baby.

YouTuber Kian Lawley, who created his account in 2010, has more than 3.22 million subscribers on the channel

Kian Lawley, a popular YouTuber, is famous for sharing daily updates about his life on the internet. The 27-year-old started his YouTube account in 2010 and was also popular on Vine. In one of his recent videos, he is seen asking his former roommates questions to see if they love him, as they are moving out of their shared house.

His YouTube bio describes him as someone who makes videos for the internet. He is also an actor.

He was a member of the group known as Our2ndLife along with Jc Caylen, Ricky Dillon, Sam Pottorff, Trevi Moran, and Connor Franta. However, the group separated in 2014. Later, in 2018, Kian Lawley starred as Jake in the web series Guilty Party and in 2019, he was cast on YouTube's The Reality House.

Kian was born in Lowa but moved to California with his family when he was five years old. He has four siblings, Isabelle, Rio, Cole, and Tabatha.

Rumors of Kian Lawley and Ayla Woodruff expecting their first child earlier made rounds in 2020

In 2020, Kian and Ayla were in the news as there were rumors that the couple was expecting their first child. However, that turned out to be false news and the couple seemingly used it for clickbait purposes.

At the time, Kian posted a photo that hinted that the two might be expecting a child together. In the picture, both Kian and Ayla can be seen looking down at Ayla's stomach and their caption read,

"Exciting news. Some of you already know or have found out, but video coming soon."

After seeing the post, some of the fans thought that this might be about some other announcement and not about pregnancy. However, the pregnancy news at that time turned out to be false.

That being said, the couple is expecting their first child together, but they are yet to share their due date or any other details about the pregnancy.

