Who was Kim Jung Gi? Tributes pour in as acclaimed Korean visual artist passes away at 47

Well-known cartoonist Kim Jung Gi passed away on October 3 at the age of 47. The cause of his death was said to be a heart attack.

His frequent collaborator Hyun Jin Kim stated that Jung Gi was in Paris at the time of his death. He added that Gi was at the airport when he experienced chest pain and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. However, the artist passed away.

Kim added:

"After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you Jung Gi."

Daniel Maghen Gallery also posted an exhibition of Jung Gi's work and revealed the news of his death. They stated that his sudden demise has left everyone speechless.

Upon Jung Gi's family's request, Daniel Maghen Gallery said that their exhibition will remain open until October 8.

Everything about Kim Jung Gi

Kim Jung Gi was a famous cartoonist (Image via kimjunggius/Instagram)

Born in 1975, Kim Jung Gi was from Goyang-Si in the province of Kyongki-Do, South Korea. He joined a Fine Arts School when he was 19 and majored in Art and Design.

Jung Gi then enrolled at Dong-Eui University and later was in the South Korean army in the Special Forces Unit for two years. He memorized several weapons and vehicles. He gained recognition for his memory throughout his career and he could remember complicated scenes without any help.

His first publication was titled Funny Funny and was published in Young Jump magazine. He wrote many short stories, organized exhibitions, and collaborated with Seung-Jin Park, the writer of Tiger the Long Tail. Jung worked with the French author Bernard Werber and illustrated two of his novels – Paradise and Third Humanity.

Kim Jung Gi participated in the Comic Festival at Bucheon in 2011. He drew live at the event and placed a piece of paper on three walls around the table and began drawing. The process was recorded on video by Superani CEO Hyun Jin Kim and posted on YouTube, leading to invitations from other events.

The artist was invited to perform in France, America, and other Asian countries. He had six sketchbooks with 4,500 pages of drawings in the last 12 years. He collaborated with popular Japanese artist Katsuya Terada in 2017 and they created a sketchbook of different drawings.

Jung Gi worked in other industries like movies, music, and government. He held the record for Longest Drawing by an Individual in the Guinness World Records.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Kim Jung Gi gained recognition in all these years for his flawless work. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

FLYLO @flyinglotus RIP to the brilliant artist Kim Jung Gi RIP to the brilliant artist Kim Jung Gi ❤️ https://t.co/U7wPiopQy0

Enrico Marini @Marini_Comics RIP Kim Jung Gi… this is very sad. He was unique, a true genius, a legend… I am lucky to have met this kind man. My condolences to his family… 金政基 김정기 RIP Kim Jung Gi… this is very sad. He was unique, a true genius, a legend… I am lucky to have met this kind man. My condolences to his family… 金政基 김정기 https://t.co/IOmZQOhWFE

Stan Prokopenko @StanProkopenko Kim Jung Gi US @KimJungGiUS https://t.co/nevXSTs7KF Kim Jung Gi inspired millions. We're not only inspired by the way he drew like magic, but by his love & passion for drawing. He drew because he wanted to not because it was his job. Thank you master, for what you gave to the world. I regret not taking more of your workshops. RIP twitter.com/KimJungGiUS/st… Kim Jung Gi inspired millions. We're not only inspired by the way he drew like magic, but by his love & passion for drawing. He drew because he wanted to not because it was his job. Thank you master, for what you gave to the world. I regret not taking more of your workshops. RIP twitter.com/KimJungGiUS/st…

Victor Mosquera @victormosquerar The art world just lost a legend! Ive been and admirer and a student of Kim Jung gi’s work for a a long time now. A true master! RIP ✍🏼 The art world just lost a legend! Ive been and admirer and a student of Kim Jung gi’s work for a a long time now. A true master! RIP ✍🏼 https://t.co/fKObid9QA2

Limee✮ @obsess__possess

RIP legend today an incredible artist, Kim Jung Gi, has passed away. here's his contribution to the gorillaz art bookRIP legend today an incredible artist, Kim Jung Gi, has passed away. here's his contribution to the gorillaz art bookRIP legend💔 https://t.co/Wy9r7AaUx8

Bad King @ArtistEliMinaya A sad day. RIP Master Kim Jung Gi. A sad day. RIP Master Kim Jung Gi. https://t.co/YBLLo9R0CC

Nicole Rifkin🔮 @nicole_rifkin RIP to Kim Jung Gi, an amazing artist and a huge inspiration. RIP to Kim Jung Gi, an amazing artist and a huge inspiration. https://t.co/fSrY61P8XC

Jung Gi's survivors include his wife and two kids, whose identities remain unknown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far