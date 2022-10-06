Create

Who was Kim Jung Gi? Tributes pour in as acclaimed Korean visual artist passes away at 47

Kim Jung Gi recently died at the age of 47 (Image via kimjunggius/Instagram)
Kim Jung Gi died at the age of 47 (Image via kimjunggius/Instagram)
Anupal Sraban Neog
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
Modified Oct 06, 2022 06:49 AM IST

Well-known cartoonist Kim Jung Gi passed away on October 3 at the age of 47. The cause of his death was said to be a heart attack.

His frequent collaborator Hyun Jin Kim stated that Jung Gi was in Paris at the time of his death. He added that Gi was at the airport when he experienced chest pain and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. However, the artist passed away.

Kim added:

"After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you Jung Gi."

Daniel Maghen Gallery also posted an exhibition of Jung Gi's work and revealed the news of his death. They stated that his sudden demise has left everyone speechless.

Upon Jung Gi's family's request, Daniel Maghen Gallery said that their exhibition will remain open until October 8.

Everything about Kim Jung Gi

Kim Jung Gi was a famous cartoonist (Image via kimjunggius/Instagram)
Kim Jung Gi was a famous cartoonist (Image via kimjunggius/Instagram)

Born in 1975, Kim Jung Gi was from Goyang-Si in the province of Kyongki-Do, South Korea. He joined a Fine Arts School when he was 19 and majored in Art and Design.

Jung Gi then enrolled at Dong-Eui University and later was in the South Korean army in the Special Forces Unit for two years. He memorized several weapons and vehicles. He gained recognition for his memory throughout his career and he could remember complicated scenes without any help.

His first publication was titled Funny Funny and was published in Young Jump magazine. He wrote many short stories, organized exhibitions, and collaborated with Seung-Jin Park, the writer of Tiger the Long Tail. Jung worked with the French author Bernard Werber and illustrated two of his novels – Paradise and Third Humanity.

Kim Jung Gi participated in the Comic Festival at Bucheon in 2011. He drew live at the event and placed a piece of paper on three walls around the table and began drawing. The process was recorded on video by Superani CEO Hyun Jin Kim and posted on YouTube, leading to invitations from other events.

The artist was invited to perform in France, America, and other Asian countries. He had six sketchbooks with 4,500 pages of drawings in the last 12 years. He collaborated with popular Japanese artist Katsuya Terada in 2017 and they created a sketchbook of different drawings.

youtube-cover

Jung Gi worked in other industries like movies, music, and government. He held the record for Longest Drawing by an Individual in the Guinness World Records.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Kim Jung Gi gained recognition in all these years for his flawless work. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

RIP to the brilliant artist Kim Jung Gi ❤️ https://t.co/U7wPiopQy0
Absolutely heartbroken. RIP Kim Jung Gi. https://t.co/pvsp03H2iI
I am so sadRIP Kim Jung GI https://t.co/iU8E0GdRz0
RIP Kim Jung Gi… this is very sad. He was unique, a true genius, a legend… I am lucky to have met this kind man. My condolences to his family… 金政基 김정기 https://t.co/IOmZQOhWFE
Kim Jung Gi inspired millions. We're not only inspired by the way he drew like magic, but by his love & passion for drawing. He drew because he wanted to not because it was his job. Thank you master, for what you gave to the world. I regret not taking more of your workshops. RIP twitter.com/KimJungGiUS/st…
RIP Kim Jung Gi. Thank you for taking good care of @official_mino_ in ‘Human Intelligence’ few years ago. 🥀 https://t.co/pAhM77AnTv
The art world just lost a legend! Ive been and admirer and a student of Kim Jung gi’s work for a a long time now. A true master! RIP ✍🏼 https://t.co/fKObid9QA2
today an incredible artist, Kim Jung Gi, has passed away. here's his contribution to the gorillaz art bookRIP legend💔 https://t.co/Wy9r7AaUx8
A sad day. RIP Master Kim Jung Gi. https://t.co/YBLLo9R0CC
RIP to Kim Jung Gi, an amazing artist and a huge inspiration. https://t.co/fSrY61P8XC

Jung Gi's survivors include his wife and two kids, whose identities remain unknown.

Edited by Madhur Dave

Comments

Fetching more content...