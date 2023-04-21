Who is Klint Ludwig? Andrew Lester's grandson's Twitter posts go viral in wake of Don Lemon interview 

Andrew Daniel Lester’s grandson Klint Ludwig has garnered immense traction on social media following his recent interview with CNN. Despite the latter condemning the 84-year old’s actions of shooting Ralph Yarl, netizens could not help but develop interest into Klint’s satanic beliefs. His now-deleted Twitter account has come to light, which could make people question his credibility.

The shocking encounter occurred on the night of April 12. 16-year-old Ralph Yarl went to pick up his younger brothers from a Northland neighborhood home when he mistakenly rang the doorbell of the wrong address. Andrew Lester proceeded to open fire at the teenager and shot him twice. The youngster is now recovering from his injuries while the suspect has been released on bail.

Speaking about his grandfather’s actions, Klint Ludwig seemingly claimed that he was not surprised by his actions as “the warning signs were there.” He went on to add that Lester “holds racist tendencies and beliefs.” Ludwig shared that his grandfather was a “stock American Christian male” who believed in QAnon theories, that included the 2020 presidential election being rigged.

Klint Ludwig went on to reveal that he lost touch with his grandfather after he tried to push back on his theories. The latter reportedly could not handle criticism leading to them falling out.

In his Don Lemon interview, Ludwig opined that his grandfather resorted to shooting at the teenager because he was “scared” and due to the “24 hour news cycle of fear and paranoia,” that comes from right-wing networks. Ludwig shared:

“He would sit and watch Fox News all day every day blaring in his living room. I think that stuff really reinforces that negative view of minority groups.”

Despite Ludwig extending support towards Yarl’s family, his actions were not taken well by certain citizens as his Twitter activity came to light.

What was found on Klint Ludwig’s Twitter account?

After making headlines worldwide following his CNN interview, Ludwig proceeded to delete his official Twitter account, where he described himself as a “human male.” He also noted that he is a trans-rights, antifa and BLM activist. In the most shocking section of his bio, he had written- “Hail Satan.”

Klint Ludwig's Twitter bio (Image via Twitter)

It looks like CNN failed to do a background check on Ludwig before doing the controversial interview.

In a tweet, Ludwig claimed the the LGBTQ community and "anyone with a womb" were under attack. The tweet read:

Klint Ludwig's now deleted tweet (Image via Twitter)

Twitter user @ChuckRossDC also revealed online that Ludwig was sued by his co-worker for defamation. This comes after he reportedly stuck “Antifa, BLM, “Hail Satan,” and “All Cops Are B*stards” stickers at work.”

Chuck Ross @ChuckRossDC It gets better -- this guy Klint Ludwig was sued in the Kansas City area for defamation by a co-worker who complained that Ludwig posted Antifa, BLM, "Hail Satan," and "All Cops Are Bastards" stickers at work. courtlistener.com/docket/6491390… It gets better -- this guy Klint Ludwig was sued in the Kansas City area for defamation by a co-worker who complained that Ludwig posted Antifa, BLM, "Hail Satan," and "All Cops Are Bastards" stickers at work. courtlistener.com/docket/6491390… https://t.co/ICSOhDIsk5

According to NBC News, Klint Ludwig is 28 years old. He currently lives in suburban Kansas City and is a former public safety officer.

Following the shooting of Ralph Yarl, Ludwig apologized for his grandfather’s actions in an interview. He said:

“I’m sorry this happened to you. I understand you’re an amazing kid and I think you’re going to grow up to be an amazing man. You didn’t do anything wrong. You deserve justice, and my family stands with you.”

Andrew Lester now remains free on bail while awaiting his trial. He pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

