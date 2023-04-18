After Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson's wife Ciara speaks out over Ralph Yarl shooting, prays for justice

Earlier this month, 85-year-old Andrew Lester allegedly shot Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old black teen, who walked into Lester's house by mistake. Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson's wife Ciara were among many who spoke out following the incident.

The 37-year-old singer shared a video explaining Ralph Yarl's situation, sharing her thoughts on the same. Often candid about her views, Ciara seldom holds back while speaking up about issues that are relevant.

The video consisted of clips and photos from Ralph's life, detailing the incident that led up to the shooting. Ciara added a broken heart to her story, seemingly touched by the recent incident.

Image Credit: Ciara Wilson's IG (@ciara)

"Praying for Ralph. Praying for Justice!" she wrote.

Despite being shot multiple times, Ralph has survived. As per recent updates by his father, the teenager underwent surgery successfully, removing bullets from his body. While he is out of the hospital, he is unable to speak.

One shot from a .32 caliber handgun went into his forehead, and another into his arm. Yarl was on his way to pick up his younger brothers on Thursday, and went to Northeast 115th Street. The actual address was on Northeast 115th Terrace.

Patrick Mahomes expressed anger over Ralph Yarl's shooting

Mahomes offered up his prayers, admitting that such incidents should never happen in the first place.

“First off, I was just gonna say, my prayers and support are for Ralph (Yarl) and his recovery. I mean, you never want these situations to happen. Especially from the details that I’ve gotten from it, I mean, it seemed like, it should never even happened.”

He said that it should have been an easy explanation, and Ralph should have been on his way to his family members, not fighting for his life in a hospital. Naturally, sending out prayers and hoping for Yarl's recovery was a priority for Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs star spoke about Yarl getting the justice he deserves:

“And then, just, I hope that the justice system does right by him and everyone involved, and then we’re able to not have to have these conversations, and we are able to hold each other accountable for our actions.”

Patrick Mahomes at the Super Bowl LVII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

As more details are being revealed, Patrick Mahomes hopes for the justice system to do its part.

"So, more and more details are gonna come out, and he makes a full recovery, and then the justice system does its part. And we’re hold accountable every single day.”

Hopefully, Ralph makes a full recovery and this kind of incident will not occur anywhere again.

