Who is Kosha Dillz? Jewish rapper slams Kanye as a 'blind billionaire' in Death Con 3 diss track

Jewish rapper Kosha Dillz, also known as Rami Even-Esh, recently responded to Kanye West’s continuous anti-Semitic outbursts in the last few weeks. The song, titled Death Con 3, was released on October 21.

Last week, Ye took to social media, tweeting about “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” He has since been removed from Twitter and his Instagram account has also been restricted, on account of his incendiary social media posts.

The track started with Dillz stating that he would drop some anti-Semitism bars and explicitly mentioned Ye by rapping the following words:

“Bro, I’m focused. Jesus walked to Sunday Service, you in denial like Moses? Please disguise ya racist ‘cause ya ex is f**king funny dudes by fire places.”

The lyrics hinted towards a moment from The Kardashians where Kim Kardashian spoke about being intimate with her former partner Pete Davidson, who was also targeted by Ye at one point. Kosha Dillz then spoke about the Drink Champs podcast where Ye appeared recently, leading to some controversy. Dillz rapped:

“Drink Champs, don’t let him say s**t. Ralph don’t f**k with or with with style. Burn a pair of Yeezys, see the shoes of Birkenau. You’re a blind billionaire, and I see the b**ch in you.”

Kosha Dillz began rapping at the age of 17

Kosha Dillz is a famous Israeli-American rapper (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Born on August 26, 1981, Kosha Dillz grew up in Edison, New Jersey, and graduated from Rutgers University, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He even studied creative writing which helped him to improve his writing skills. He played the trumpet in his youth.

Dillz began rapping when he was 17 years old and he initially participated in the freestyle battle rap scene at New York City’s Nuyorican Poets Café in 1999. He then attended an MF Doom concert at The Wetlands and it was then that he realized that he loved the underground hip-hop scene.

He released his first 12-inch Chainsaw Music in 2005 and was featured on the song Childhood from the album The Dropping by C-Rayz Walz. C-Rayz then approached Dillz for a collaboration and they released an album, Freestyle vs. Written. He then released his first solo LP, Beverly Dillz, in 2009, and received a positive response from the audience.

Kosha Dillz then began working on a documentary called Kosha Dillz Is Everywhere in 2011, and portrayed a character in the basketball video game NBA 2K11. Dillz’s single Cellular Phone also appeared in a Bud Light commercial that made its debut at the Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. He then released his second album, Awkward In a Good Way, in 2013.

Kosha’s third album, titled What I Do All Way And Pickle, released in July 2016. The album reached 15th position on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums, 42nd on the Billboard Top R7B/Hip-Hop Albums, and 50th on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

The 41-year-old was then featured on a song called Sexy with EDM artist Kaskade in March 2020. He then released an album, Nobody Cares Except You, in October 2020. He performed alongside Fat Joe at the New York Knicks Game during a Nor’easter in New York City in October 2021.

