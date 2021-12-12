Who was Kristina Kika Dukic? Serbian YouTuber and Twitch star dies aged 21, after years of online bullying and hate

Serbian YouTuber and Twitch star Kristina Kika Dukic reportedly passed away on December 8, 2021. She was just 21 at the time of her passing. The news of her demise was confirmed by her mother Natasha Djukic on Instagram:

"This will be a hard time for us all and all we can do is keep her memory alive. We love you Kika and miss you more than words can explain. If you are having suicidal thoughts or suffering from depression please speak to someone you are not alone."

Kristina Kika Dukic was found dead in Belgrade around 11.40 PM on December 8. Authorities are currently investigating the death but confirmed that no foul play was involved. The content creator has been a victim of online hate and bullying for several years and is believed to have taken her own life.

The YouTuber’s close associate Mira Vladisavljevic told Telegraf that Kristina had faced severe bullying in the past five years:

“Terrible. A terrible thing happened last night. I appeal to all the media to carefully report on this case and on the girl who struggled with bullying for five years. Please understand.”

Reports suggest that the influencer was often labeled as “fake” and bullied over her appearance and plastic surgery allegations. According to Republika, Serbian gamer Bogdan Illic was one of Kristina’s biggest critics, and his followers previously asked the YouTuber to “kill” herself.

However, following the news of Kristina Kika Dukic’s demise, he told Direktno the duo became friends before her passing, and he was one of the first people to know about the unfortunate news:

"I was among the first to find out about this event because her friends called me and told me that they would publicly support me with the truth about the whole event, but I refused because I do not want to be a victim.”

The gamer also apologized for not revealing their friendship and reconciliation before Kristina’s death:

"I'm sorry about what happened. I'm sorry I didn't announce that we reconciled and became friends. I'm sorry because people don't know the reason and point the finger. They do not give the dead peace and respect, just to get a few likes, to fulfill their desire for revenge and in the ugliest possible way."

Kristina Kika Dukic opened up about being constantly bullied in a recent video. The YouTuber mentioned that it was important for her to be happy while doing what she wanted to do but also shared that she felt nothing she did was “good enough” for others.

Everything to know about Kristina Kika Dukic

Kristina Kika Dukic was a YouTube star and gamer (Image via Kika/Instagram)

Kristina Kika Dukic was a YouTube star, gamer, Twitch streamer, and social media influencer from Serbia. She was born on July 25, 2000, in Belgrade, Serbia. Her YouTube journey began in 2005 with videos on Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto 5.

The YouTuber was best known for her content on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends. She went on to become one of the best CS: GO players in Serbia and also ventured into Twitch streaming.

The 21-year-old amassed over 705,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 40,000 Twitch followers. However, the influencer was also subjected to online hate and bullying. She was unfortunately found dead in her hometown on Wednesday.

Her final YouTube video was related to Squid Games-inspired Crab Games. The video was posted nearly a week ago and garnered over 1 million views. Kristina Kika Dukic will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and fans.

