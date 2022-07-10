Who was L.Q. Jones? Tributes pour in as veteran character-actor dies at 94

On Saturday, July 9, 1975's A Boy and His Dog filmmaker and actor L.Q. Jones passed away at the age of 94. The news of his demise was first reported by Variety — confirmed via the late actor's grandson Erté deGarces.

According to the publication, the veteran actor passed away at his Hollywood Hills residence while being surrounded by family. The nonagenarian died from natural causes. However, further details surrounding his demise have not yet been made public.

Jones is survived by his sons Randy McQueen, Steve Marshall, and his daughter Mindy McQueen.

Exploring L.Q. Jones' legacy

According to Western Clippings' Characters and Heavies by Boyd Magers, L.Q. Jones forayed into acting after his service in the Navy until 1946, followed by his college education.

After his service in the Navy, Jones studied in multiple colleges. However, it seems that he dropped out in 1951 while studying law at the University of Texas at Austin.

Later on, L.Q. Jones (who was born Justus Ellis McQueen Jr) indulged in sports like baseball and football as a professional. Furthermore, he also tried stand-up comedy before setting his goals on acting.

He first debuted in a small role as Private L.Q. Jones in the 1955 war film, Battle Cry. It has been said that the actor adopted his character's name as his own for Hollywood.

Following his debut, L.Q. Jones portrayed one-time characters in numerous T.V. series and feature films through the mid-1950s and 1960s. In 1962, Jones collaborated with renowned director Sam Peckinpah's Ride the High Country.

This collaboration turned frequent with the Beaumont, Texas native as he made appearances in Peckinpah's films like Major Dundee (1965), The Wild Bunch (1969), The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970), and Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid (1973).

After two decades in the industry, Jones directed one of his most recognizable works, A Boy and His Dog (1975). The film was his second attempt as a director and starred an 18-year-old Don Johnson.

A year later, Jones won a Hugo Award for "Best Dramatic Presentation" in the aforementioned film. He was also nominated for a Nebula Award from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America for his work with the post-apocalyptic film.

In the later years of his career, Jones appeared in a few episodes of iconic T.V. series like Charlie's Angels (in multiple episodes from 1976 to 1980). He was further credited in one episode of The A-Team in 1986. Moreover, in 1980, Jones directed one episode of The Incredible Hulk series.

L.Q. Jones also worked in the 1990s and appeared in recognized projects like Martin Scorsese's 1995 hit Casino, where he played Pat Webb. Three years later, he appeared in The Mask of Zorro as Three-Fingered Jack.

Throughout his career, spanning over five decades, Jones had appeared in over 160 projects. His last work was on A Prairie Home Companion in 2006, which garnered some praise for his portrayal of Chuck Akers.

Condolences rush in following L.Q. Jones' demise

Following the reports of his demise, legions of his admirers took to social media to express their tribute to the veteran actor. Several older generations of fans expressed how the actor graced western films.

Meanwhile, others praised his work with his direction and writing in A Boy and His Dog. A few even recognized his works with director Sam Peckinpah.

