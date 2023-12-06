Who is Lady Tamara Grosvenor? Hugh Grosvenor's sister's 2004 wedding became awkward after Camilla Parker Bowles was invited

Lady Tamara Grosvenor, the sister of Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, married in 2004 at Chester Cathedral in a high-profile wedding attended by 650 guests, including Queen Elizabeth II.

Reportedly, at the same venue, Tamara's brother, Hugh Grosvenor, will tie the knot in 2024. It emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to the wedding of the Duke of Westminster. However, it is reportedly said that the "mindful" decision was made due to the tension in 2004 at Lady Tamara Grosvenor's wedding.

The tension was surrounded when Camilla Parker Bowles was invited to Hugh Grosvenor's sister's wedding but was told she would not be permitted to sit with Prince Charles and would have to sit several rows back.

A person who works at Buckingham Palace said,

"It may provoke comment on the day, but Her Majesty will also be attending, and she is a stickler for protocol."

Who is Lady Tamara Grosvenor?

A British noblewoman, Lady Tamara Grosvenor is a daughter of Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster, and a sister of the 7th Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, the wealthiest man in the UK.

Lady Tamara Grosvenor married Edward van Cutsem, a British investment manager, at Chester Cathedral on October 1, 2004. The wedding was attended by 650 guests, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

However, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker did not attend the wedding, reportedly due to the guiding principle given by the Duke of Westminster.

Camilla was invited to Lady Tamara Grosvenor's wedding but was permitted to sit with Prince Charles, who would also have to sit several rows back.

Moreover, the guiding principle also included that Camilla cannot arrive with the Royal family and thus has to arrive separately. However, it was because Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were due to attend the ceremony.

Reportedly, a Buckingham Palace courtier quoted,

"A pew will be set aside for the members of the Royal Family attending, and it would be inappropriate for Mrs. Parker Bowles to sit beside Prince Charles since she has no official standing. Even for Mrs. Parker Bowles to arrive with the Prince at the event, in the presence of the Queen, would be to confer rights and status upon her that she simply does not have."

According to Viscountess Bangor, who is better known as the distinguished author Sarah Bradford,

"Mrs. Parker Bowles was so maddened to know that she could not sit beside Prince Charles at Lady Tamara Grosvenor's wedding in 2004. She reportedly told the heir to the throne that the status quo was no longer acceptable."

However, she and Prince Charles pulled out from Lady Tamara's wedding, and it is reported that Prince Charles was unhappy about Mrs. Parker's treatment.

Hugh Grosvenor, brother of Lady Tamara Grosvenor, considered the tension at his sister's wedding a "mindful" decision. He has not invited Prince Harry and Princess Meghan to his wedding, which is all set for June 7, 2024, at the same venue where his sister got married, Chester Cathedral. The couple got engaged in April 2023.

In addition, the real "tension" between the Royals came off when the Dutch version of Scobie'e Endgame was released on November 28, 2023, and it reportedly mentioned the two names of the racist Royal members who were concerned about the skin color of an unborn child (Prince Archie) of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.