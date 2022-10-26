Who was Leonie Forbes? Tributes pour in as Jamaican actress and broadcaster dies aged 85

Well-known actress, broadcaster, and producer Leonie Forbes passed away on October 25 at the age of 85. Prime Minister Andrew Holness mentioned in a tweet that Forbes’ name is synonymous with Jamaica, alongside Jamaican theater and broadcast. The tweet stated,
“She was always an elegant, gracious woman whose voice commanded both respect and admiration. We say thanks to Leonie for her contribution to Jamaican arts and culture, and we express our deep sadness at out passing.”
Leonie appeared in various local films alongside TV shows like Z-Cars, The Odd Man, The Public Eye, and more.
Leonie Forbes was made an Officer of the Order of Distinction for her distinctive career and works
Born on June 14, 1937, Leonie Forbes was raised in Kingston, Jamaica. She joined Kingston Senior School, followed by Excelsior College and the Durham College of Commerce.
Following her schooling, she joined the University of the West Indies as a typist. She then started working for playwright Barry Reckord and typed his scripts. She joined as a radio announcer at the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation in 1959 and acquired a scholarship to join the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in England.
Forbes studied radio, television, and stage techniques at RADA for six years. She even worked as a writer for BBC Caribbean and appeared in various TV shows like Z-Cars, The Odd Man, Public Eye, and Hugh and I. She made her first appearance at the theater portraying an important role in Lloyd Reckord’s Busha Bluebeard in 1962.
Leonie then returned to Jamaica and continued to work with the JBC in 1966. She continued to reside in Australia from 1968 to 1970 as her husband was working at the University of Queensland at the time. She even appeared in a few radio dramas for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and worked part-time as a drama teacher.
She was chosen as the head of the JBC’s FM service, Radio Two, in 1972 and was promoted to director of radio broadcasting in 1976. Leonie then appeared in several local plays and films, along with overseas productions like Milk and Honey, The Orchid House, and Soul Survivor. She joined as an Officer of the Order of Distinction in 1980.
Forbes’ autobiography titled Leonie: Her Autobiography was released in August 2012. While speaking to The Sunday Gleaner at the time, she said that she liked making people smile and forget their troubles and would describe it as a series of happy accidents that led her to her profession. She added,
“It was very different. Well, for one, now we get paid. Back then, we did it purely out of love and interest.”
Leonie mentioned that things are now different since there are more performing spaces, productions run longer and people can now travel and showcase their talent.
Netizens pay tribute to Leoni Forbes on Twitter
Twitter was flooded with tributes for the late actress and broadcaster, with many recalling their interactions with her.
Leonie Forbes is survived by her husband Dr. Keith Amiel, her four children, and family.