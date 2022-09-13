Who is Lim Se-ryung? All about Lee Jung-jae's girlfriend as couple make Emmys red carpet appearance together

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae arrived at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards with his long-time partner Lim Se-rung.

Lee Jung-jae was dressed in a classic suit with an embellished jacket, while Lim Se-ryung wore an ethereal white-halter neck dress as they walked hand-in-hand. Se-ryung is one of South Korea’s well-known “chaebols,” a term used to describe Korea’s wealthy and elite.

Lee Jung-jae’s ladylove is an heiress to Korea’s Daesang group and the Vice-chairman of the Daesang Corporation since 2015. She was previously married to Samsung’s CEO, Lee Jae-yong.

Golden @netflixgolden Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae is dapper as always Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae is dapper as always https://t.co/35JHDYQiNf

Lee Jung-jae and Lim Se-rung: Everything you need to know about their relationship

👑🖤 @kihoonsupremacy Lee Jung Jae and Lim Se Ryung at LACMA: Art + Film Gala through the years. (2018-2021) 🥰 Lee Jung Jae and Lim Se Ryung at LACMA: Art + Film Gala through the years. (2018-2021) 🥰😍✨ https://t.co/Yb7bPTRx4e

Lee Jung-jae and Lim Se-ryung have been together for the past seven years. She accompanied the Squid Game star at Hunt’s screening at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and the 2021 LACMA Film Gala. He gave a special thank you to Lim Se-ryung in the end credits of his directorial debut movie Hunt.

They met through a mutual friend in 2005 and instantly hit it off as friends. However, at the time, Lim Se-ryung was married to Samsung’s CEO, Lee Jae-yong, with whom she has two children. Lim Se-ryung and her husband divorced in 2009, and soon after, her dating rumors with the Squid Game star started surfacing in the media.

It wasn’t until January 2015 that they began dating, and the Squid Game star confirmed their relationship to the media.

Although the much-in-love couple has made public appearances together, they have refused to divulge more about their romantic life. The Squid Game star revealed that he wants to protect Lim Se-ryung and her dignity as she is also a mother of two children.

The two stars have been in a long and committed relationship, but so far, there is no talk of them walking down the aisle, and it seems like neither of them is in a hurry to tie the know as well.

👑🖤 @kihoonsupremacy [📸] || Lee Jung Jae with his girlfriend, Lim Se Ryung and some american stars. [📸] || Lee Jung Jae with his girlfriend, Lim Se Ryung and some american stars. https://t.co/53XXliiy8P

Most of the cast of Squid Game is also known to be in a relationship or married to their long-time partners. Jung Ho-yeon is in a with Reply 1988 actor Lee Dong-hwi. Park Hae-soo is married and welcomed his son on the same day the drama premiered.

Lee Jung-jae makes history at the Emmy Awards

CUA @yocuayyaj



Lee Jung Jae also won a SAG Award and Critics Choice for this role!! It’s a clean sweep baby!! I told y’all!! #Emmys HE GOT HIS EMMY!! Huge congratulations to Lee Jung Jae for winning Best Actor, Drama!!! #SquidGame Lee Jung Jae also won a SAG Award and Critics Choice for this role!! It’s a clean sweep baby!! I told y’all!! #LeeJungJae HE GOT HIS EMMY!! Huge congratulations to Lee Jung Jae for winning Best Actor, Drama!!! #SquidGameLee Jung Jae also won a SAG Award and Critics Choice for this role!! It’s a clean sweep baby!! I told y’all!! #LeeJungJae #Emmys https://t.co/3c9KY6DZ18

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards win is significant for the cast and crew of Squid Game and, more generally, the Korean entertainment industry.

Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as player 456 Gi Hun in Netflix’s mega-hit Squid Game.

In his winning speech, he thanked the cast and crew of Squid Game and his family, friends, and fans from Korea for their unconditional love and support.

Squid Game has officially been renewed for season 2 and will air sometime next year on Netflix.

