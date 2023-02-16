Who is Lucia Oskerova? All about Anthony Michael Hall's wife as couple are set to welcome first child together

American actor Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Oskerova are all set to welcome their first child. The actor revealed the news in an interview with People, disclosing that his actress wife Lucia surprised him with the same when they were at home. He added:

"We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the good news."

The 54-year-old mentioned that he and Lucia are excited to become parents, while also praising the latter's journey to pregnancy. Anthony Michael Hall further added that his wife is preparing herself in the best way possible to become a mother.

The actor continued by saying that he is looking after family affairs and assuring everyone gets to eat healthy food and they don't fall short of all the elements they need to avoid diseases. He ended by saying:

"Lucia makes great smoothies for us. And we are all getting good sleep each night."

Lucia Oskerova is also a well-known actor like her husband, Anthony Michael Hall

Lucia Oskerova has appeared in some films and TV shows (Image via luciaoskerova/Instagram)

Lucia Oskerova has been active in the film and television industry for a long time and has always been praised for her performances by critics and audiences. Hall made her film debut by playing an uncredited role in the 2004 comedy film, White Chicks.

She started her career on television by appearing in an episode of the superhero television series Smallville. The show initially aired on The WB from 2001 to 2006 and then on The CW from 2006 to 2011.

Lucia continued to play minor roles in various other shows like Very Bad Men, Painkiller Jane, About a Girl, Balletstar Galactics: The Face of the Enemy, The Guard, Conan, 9-1-1, Atypical, and more.

The 32-year-old has also been featured in different films like Driven to Kill, War Machine, The Last Sharknado: It's About Time, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, VHYes, and more.

She started her career as a successful model at a young age of 15. She has walked the ramp for well-known fashion brands like Prada, Fashion Rocks, Vetrina, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, and more.

Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Oskerova's relationship timeline explored

Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Oskerova were romantically linked for the first time in 2016. The duo got engaged in 2019 and Anthony revealed the news on social media at the time by posting collages of the moments they spent with each other during the Italy trip that happened before their engagement.

The duo appeared together in the 2017 satirical war comedy film War Machine. Anthony Michael Hall then started posting pictures of them together where they were spotted going on dates.

They were seen together at different events like Brett Ratner's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2017, the premiere of the film Bodied in 2018, and the Oscars afterparty in 2019. The pair tied the knot in 2020.

