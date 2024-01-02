Who is Luke Littler's girlfriend, Eloise? Teen darts star seals PDC World Championship semi-final win with a kiss

On January 1, 2024, 16-year-old darts prodigy Luke Littler coasted his way into the semi-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship, after his smashing 5-1 victory over Brendan Dolan at London's Alexandra Palace.

According to The Daily Mail, he is set to face Rob Cross in the semi-finals on January 2, 2023. Littler, who expects to go all the way to the finals and win, in a statement to Sky Sports, said:

"Wow, I'm in a semi-final on my debut. I'm glad to get here. I've earned it... It's gone well today. If I keep it up I've got a good chance [of winning] now. I'm dreaming. I'm two games away. I'm definitely thinking about lifting the title."

As Luke Littler darted to victory and qualified for the semi-finals at the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship, he was cheered on from the sidelines by his girlfriend, Eloise Milburn.

The prodigy celebrated his triumphant win by sharing a kiss with his girlfriend. Eloise, allegedly 21 years old, is a beauty consultant and Luke Littler's ardent supporter from the sidelines.

Eloise Milburn, Luke Littler's girlfriend, is an amateur darts player with a "sensational singing voice"

According to The Daily Mail, Eloise Milburn is a 21-year-old Surrey beauty consultant and an amateur darts player. She is also a musical theatre fan who reportedly has a "sensational singing voice."

Milburn is often seen posting videos of her singing on her TikTok, with the latest song being Adele's Easy on Me, which has gained 2,500 views on TikTok. She is also a fan of Crystal Palace FC, and has previously posted videos of herself at the FA Cup semi-final match last year at Wembley, as per The Daily Mail.

According to the same publication, Milburn also had a recent cancer scare while undergoing surgery to have a tumor removed from her leg. She shared her ordeal on her TikTok page with the caption,

"Recovery was difficult but finally getting there."

Darts prodigy Luke Littler and his girlfriend Eloise were spotted kissing after Littler's win in the quarter-finals (Image via @Tyla/X)

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that Milburn was seen cheering Littler on and embraced him after his victory, dressed in the same blue shirt as Luke Littler. She also posted a picture of them on her Instagram, with the caption:

"The dream carries on. Incredibly proud of you!"

Eloise Milburn is said to keep a low profile, though she is often seen accompanying Littler to various football matches. Eloise is expected to be seen again as Luke Littler plays in the semi-finals on January 2, 2024.

Luke Littler is the youngest person to reach the World Darts Championship

According to the Guardian, Luke Littler is the youngest person ever to qualify for the semi-final at the World Darts Championship, beating champions who are nearly three times his age. His 64-year-old grandma, Laura Littler, said that the prodigy gets his talent from his grandfather, as reported by the Telegraph. She continued:

"He [Luke] started playing darts when he was two and you could see it [the talent]. He was born to play darts. He gets it from his grandfather. He is so laid back that he just doesn't worry. He has nothing to worry about. He is 16."

Phil Littler, Luke's grandfather, added:

"I was never as good as he is. At the age of four he was playing on a proper board but needed a stool so he could reach up and pull his darts out."

According to The Daily Mail, Littler is reportedly gunning for the championship, with his eye on the big prize of £500,000 if he qualifies in the semi-finals and wins the finals. His win in the quarter-finals has guaranteed him a prize of £100,000.

Luke "The Nuke" Littler walked out to an electrifying crowd chanting "There's only one Luke Littler" on January 1, facing off against Brendan Dolan. With his eye on the bullseye, he won four straight sets back to back before Dolan disrupted his streak by winning the fifth set. However, Littler cruised towards victory with ease, winning the sixth set.

Luke Littler beats opponent Brendan Dolan to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship (Image via Getty Images)

When asked about how he "regained his composure," the Warrington teenager said:

"I was four nil up, I just thought I was one away. But Brendan came back, won the set, then we had a break. I just really wanted to get it over the line."

Luke Littler said he was "daring to dream now" and had "no one to fear" as he faces his opponent Rob Cross in the semi-final on January 2, 2024. According to the MailOnline, Luke called Cross "unbelievable" but added that he "was looking forward to playing Rob" at the semi-finals.

A child prodigy, who first picked up the darts when he was 18 months old, Luke Littler has set his sights on winning the PDC World Darts Championship. He trained at St Helens Darts Academy, where he left his instructors speechless with his raw talent. He secured his first victory when he won the 2023 PDC World Darts Youth Championship, as The Daily Mail reported.

As a rising star, Littler has received endless support from darts fans worldwide, who will all be tuning in to see the teenager play in the semi-finals.