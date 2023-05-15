“I wasn't super-comfortable with putting myself out like that”: LeBron James’ wife reveals why she keeps a low profile

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, has revealed why she has stayed out of the spotlight despite her husband's massive following. It's not easy staying out of the public eye if you're associated with "King James," especially if you're one of his family members.

Bronny James and Bryce James will testify to that better than anyone. However, it's also because they chose to pursue basketball and want to play in the NBA. Their mom managed to avoid the limelight by staying away from the camera, avoiding appearing for interviews, not becoming an influencer, or creating and building brands.

Savannah, in a rare interview with "The Cut," revealed her reasoning behind that, saying (via Daily Loud):

"I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband... I wasn't super-comfortable with putting myself out like that."

Savannah has been with LeBron James since they were teenagers. They had Bronny when the former was aged 18 and the latter 20. Bryce was born in 2007. Savannah and LeBron tied the knot in 2013, a year before they had their third kid, daughter Zhuri James.

With James being busy with his basketball career through these years, Savannah has looked closely after the James household and their three kids, who have done extremely well for their age. Bronny James will play college basketball at USC next season, while Bryce is currently playing for Sierra Canyon High School.

Meanwhile, eight-year-old Zhuri also attends the same school as her brothers and runs a YouTube channel called "All Things Zhuri," which has 200,000 subscribers, mainly run by her parents.

Savannah James supporting nature has contributed greatly to LeBron James' success on and off the court

LeBron James has led a perfect life as a husband and father while continuing to strive for and achieve greatness in the NBA. Savannah James has played a huge role in his life through all these years as his partner.

Along with being one of the best players ever, James has had to endure significant criticism, but he has been able to navigate that and answer his critics on the court. It's safe to assume that having a partner like Savannah has helped him stay right mentally.

She has taken extremely good care of the James household, ensuring LeBron hasn't had much to worry about on the personal front while he was on the court and in the gym, putting in the work to become one of the greatest players ever.

Not just that, Lebron James also thrived off the court and is a business mogul, boasting a net worth of $1 billion. Upon reaching the financial milestone, he thanked his wife publicly via Instagram, saying:

“Quick letter to my Queen, Simply just letting you know that I appreciate you more than this world has to offer. Been my rock holding this s**t down from the very first jump ball! With all the BS that comes into our lives throughout the years and on the daily you’ve never waved, fluttered, or allow yourself to simply not be strong for me, us but more importantly YOU....

“Where would I be today w/o you I think to myself quite often. The answer usually comes back to ‘not even close to where you would have wanted to be in life!'”

LeBron James has often credited Savannah James' sacrifices to his success on and off the court previously. They were well and truly a one-of-one couple, having come a long way in appreciating and supporting each other through their journey as partners.

