Who did Maggie Thrett play in Star Trek? Tributes pour in as actress from iconic show dies aged 76

Well-known actress and singer Maggie Thrett, who played the role of Ruth Bonaventure in Star Trek, recently passed away on December 18 at the age of 76.

Her family shared the news but did not disclose the cause of death. Detailed information related to her funeral has not been revealed yet.

Thrett became popular for her frequent appearances in various films and TV shows. She retired from the film industry in 1970.

Maggie Thrett gained immense popularity for her role as Ruth Bonaventure in the NBC science fiction TV series, Star Trek.

The character was a female civilian from the mid-23rd century. She hailed from a pelagic planet and accepted an offer from Harcourt Fenton Mudd, where she had to be a companion to a lonely man and provide the warmth of the human touch they desperately needed.

After reaching Ophiucus III, she went to the sick bay and after escaping from Doctor Leonard McCoy, she discovered that there were three miners on the planet and they were in good condition. She then tied the knot with Herm Gossett through subspace radio marriage.

Star Trek aired for three seasons with 79 episodes from September 8, 1966, to June 3, 1969. Although the series received positive reviews, the makers did not renew it any further due to low ratings.

In brief, about Maggie Thrett

Yvette Mimieux as Tobey Clinton, Maggie Thrett as Jan and Judy Pace as Eulice in film Three in the Attic (Image via Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Born on November 18, 1946, Maggie Thrett started her career on stage and appeared in various plays. She eventually made her acting debut in 1966 with Star Trek. She then appeared as Jan in the 1968 comedy film Three in the Attic and played a minor role in the 1970 drama film, Cover Me Babe.

She appeared in various other TV shows like Run For Your Life, The Wild Wild West, Dundee and the Culhane, Cimarron Strip, I Dream of Jeannie, McCloud, and The Most Deadly Game. Her film credits include titles like Dimension 5, Out of Sight, I Love a Mystery, The Devil's Brigade, Lost Flight, and Cover Me Babe.

Thrett decided to quit the film industry after reportedly getting frustrated by frequent auditions and producers' demands

While speaking to Tom Lisanti in 2017, she said that she was satisfied with her contribution to films and television in those years.

She disclosed that she was paid for her appearance on Star Trek after a long struggle and a few years later, Gene Roddenberry asked her to send the money to a charity, which she refused. She also had a brief career as a singer, releasing two singles - Lucky Girl and Soupy.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

🅼🅸🆁🅸 @miri_plt

She played Ruth in the Starship Enterprise episode "Mudd's Women" 1966.

In addition, she only had guest appearances in the TV series Death Race (1966).

#StarTrek

#theoriginalseries

Remembering actress and singer Maggie Thrett 1946-2022. She played Ruth in the Starship Enterprise episode "Mudd's Women" 1966. In addition, she only had guest appearances in the TV series Death Race (1966).

Maggie Thrett Dies: Actress And Singer Most Famous For "Mudd's Women" Episode Of 'Star Trek' Was 76.

Unfortunately, it looks like the rumours were true. Maggie Thrett passed away December 18th at the age of 76. Rest in peace.

Maggie Thrett (born Diane Pine) 1946-2022. Maggie died this week at a hospital in Long Island. She was an iconic actress on #StarTrek and was very welcoming of the many fans who in recent years rediscovered both her acting and singing careers.

Maggie Thrett is survived by her three children.

