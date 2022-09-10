Who was Marsha Hunt? Paramount and MGM star who was blacklisted in Hollywood dies aged 104

Well-known actress, model, and activist, Marsha Hunt, recently passed away on September 6 at the age of 104. She died of natural causes at her Sherman Oaks home, where she had been residing since 1946.

She gained recognition for her performances in films like Born to the West, Pride and Prejudice, Kid Glove Killer, Cry ‘Havoc’ and more. Detailed information on her funeral shall be revealed soon.

Farran Nehme @selfstyledsiren

—Marsha Hunt, 1997 "I wanted to get away from it, not look back. But now I think it's important for young people to know, to understand the grip of hysteria, and paranoia, that crippled our society, and to guard against it happening again."—Marsha Hunt, 1997 #RIP "I wanted to get away from it, not look back. But now I think it's important for young people to know, to understand the grip of hysteria, and paranoia, that crippled our society, and to guard against it happening again." —Marsha Hunt, 1997 #RIP https://t.co/WaA8dvH7eI

Conrad J. Barrington @cjubarrington RIP Marsha Hunt, 1917-2022. She was a great actress and a cool lady. RIP Marsha Hunt, 1917-2022. She was a great actress and a cool lady. https://t.co/rPIw3dqjT7

Journey of Marsha Hunt in the entertainment industry

Marsha Hunt was initially not prepared to appear in films. However, she signed a contract with Paramount Pictures in June 1935 and was 17 years old at the time. She then appeared in 12 films from 1935 to 1938, produced by Paramount that included Easy to Take, Gentle Julia, The Accusing Finger, Murder Goes to College, and more.

After her contract was terminated in 1938, she appeared in a few produced by Republic Pictures and Monogram Pictures. She then played supporting roles in movies like These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice, and Cheers for Miss Bishop.

Marsha Hunt at Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World (Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Marsha Hunt then signed a contract with MGM in 1941 and appeared in their films for six years. She featured in 21 films and the most popular among them were The Penalty, Panama Hattie, Pilot No. 5, None Shall Escape, etc.

Marsha was invited to join the board of the Screen Actors Guild in 1945. She and her husband, Robert Presnell Jr., were disturbed by the actions of the House Un-American Activities Committee and became members of the Committee for the First Amendment in 1947.

She went to Washington to protest against the actions of HUAC along with 30 well-known personalities from Hollywood. However, she was asked to discontinue her activities if she wanted to work in the film industry. She was included in the list of 151 actors, writers, and directors termed as potential Communists or Communist sympathizers in the anti-Communist publication Red Channels in 1950.

Following the publication of Red Channels, Marsha Hunt started to appear mostly on television and in a few films. She claimed that filmmakers considered her and the others unemployable and blamed producer Richard J. Collins for being responsible for her blacklisting. However, she returned in 1957 and was featured in six films. She eventually announced her semi-retirement in 1960.

Hunt continued to appear in shows like Breaking Point, My Three Sons, Gunsmoke, and Star Trek: The Next Generation. She also appeared in movies including Johnny Got His Gun, Chloe’s Prayer, The Grand Inquisitor, and more. Her book, The Way We Wore: Styles of the 1930s and ‘40s and Our World Since Then, was published in 1933.

Marsha was the founder of the San Fernando Valley Mayor’s Fund for the Homeless and produced an hour-long telecast related to refugee problems in 1960. She was also part of the advisory board of directors for the San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center.

Marsha Hunt was first married to Jerry “Jay” Hopper, but they got divorced in 1943. She then tied the knot with Robert Presnell Jr. in February 1946. Although Hunt gave birth to a daughter in July 1947, she passed away the next day. Marsha and Robert remained together until the latter’s death in June 1986.

