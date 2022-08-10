What time will Owen Wilson's Secret Headquarters air on Paramount +? Release date, plot, trailer and more explored

Paramount Pictures' upcoming superhero film, Secret Headquarters, is nearing its premiere date. The Owen Wilson-starrer dropped its official trailer about three weeks ago and will air on Paramount+ this Friday, August 12, 2022, at 3 am ET.

Helmed by horror film directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (popular for Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4 and Nerve) the upcoming film is also making headlines for its young cast, comprising of rising star Walker Scobell from Netflix's The Adam Project.

Alongside screenwriters Christopher Yost and Josh Koenigsberg, the film's directing tandem also contributed to writing the screenplay for Secret Headquarters.

The story centers on Charlie and his teen friends, who find a hidden superhero layer, something resembling the popular "Batcave," in the basement of his house. When under attack by an intruder, this young squad attempts to protect the "headquarters." The official synopsis states:

"While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world."

Secret Headquarters: Plot, trailer, and other details explored ahead of its Paramount+ premiere

The trailer, which dropped on July 15, 2022, reveals only a few juicy details about the movie, leaving audiences anticipating a fair share of suspense and drama. It kicks off with a series of brief scenes that show young Charlie Kincaid (Scobell), who is convinced that his father (Wilson), is just a regular guy as opposed to being a superhero aka the "guardian of the planet."

"My dad can't take hot wings," the kid says, refusing to even remotely consider otherwise.

When a "business emergency" arises and the father has to cancel plans with his kid, he and his friends end up having a home-alone rager. After a series of fun detours, Charlie ultimately finds out that his father has a Batman-style hidden bunker at home filled with hi-fi technology, gadgets, superhero suits, and automobiles.

Secret Headquarters has hints of nostalgia for MCU fans

When Wilson comes into focus in the Secret Headquarters trailer, he is shown donning a costume identical to the one worn by Robert Downey Jr.'s well-known Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. After a few villains force Kincaid and his buddies to flee, Wilson is presented with the perfect opportunity to intervene and rescue the day.

Wilson eventually admits to his kid that he is, in fact, a superhero who has been selected by an "alien force" to serve as the protector of the earth. If the trailer for Secret Headquarters is any indication, the film could have some similarities to Robert Rodriguez's 2001 film Spy Kids, which was about children who find out that their parents are working for a foreign intelligence agency.

Paramount+ @paramountplus #SecretHQMovie WE'RE k̶i̶d̶s̶ YOUNG ADULTS! Go behind the scenes of Secret Headquarters now, before the next generation of heroes arrive Friday on #ParamountPlus WE'RE k̶i̶d̶s̶ YOUNG ADULTS! Go behind the scenes of Secret Headquarters now, before the next generation of heroes arrive Friday on #ParamountPlus. #SecretHQMovie https://t.co/NnrRGky1wT

The trailer clips also reveal that the film will rely on the potential and appeal of the young actors to weave together an entertaining plot that so far appears to be panning out like a delightful and straightforward Marvel movie and is sure to draw MCU fans with unique CGI and references.

In addition to Wilson and Scobell, the Secret Headquarters ensemble also features Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Michael Pea and Charles Melton.

As previously stated, the upcoming super film is scheduled to drop on Paramount+ on Friday, August 12, 2022.

