Who did Mary Alice play in The Matrix? Tony Award winning star's roles explored as she dies aged 85

Actress Mary Alice recently passed away at the age of 85. She gained recognition for her performance as The Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that Alice died on July 27 at her residence. Mary’s cause of death remains unknown and detailed information on her funeral is yet to be disclosed.

Viola Davis @violadavis RIP Mary Alice…the original Rose Maxson. You were one of the greatest actresses of all time!! Thank you for the work, inspiration and thank you for Rose. Godspeed Queen RIP Mary Alice…the original Rose Maxson. You were one of the greatest actresses of all time!! Thank you for the work, inspiration and thank you for Rose. Godspeed Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Yv3CKGOrDE

Mary Alice in The Matrix Revolutions

Mary Alice portrayed The Oracle in the third installment of The Matrix franchise. Gloria Foster, who passed away in 2001, originally played the character in the first two films. However, following her death, the role was given to Alice.

The Oracle claimed to have the ability to see past her own choices, explaining that no one, including herself, could see past a choice they don’t understand. It was later clarified that her power cannot be used to predict the fate of Neo, who possesses free will when he resists the Architect.

Directed by The Wachowskis, The Matrix Revolutions came out on November 5, 2003. The film was a box office success despite receiving mixed reviews compared to the first two films.

Mary Alice's journey as an actress

The actress initially gained fame for her role as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on the NBC sitcom, A Different World and later as Effie Williams in the musical drama Sparkle.

Born on December 3, 1936, Mary showcased her acting skills at a very young age and started working on stage. Her family then shifted to Chicago when she was two years old and she graduated from Chicago Teacher’s College. Following this, she joined an elementary school as a teacher.

Mary Alice appeared in several TV shows and films (Image via XanaduFitness/Twitter)

In the 60s, Alice turned back to acting and was seen in three plays by Douglass Turner Ward. Between the years 1969 and 1973, she washed the laundry of the cast members and also performed in several productions at the La MaMa Experimental Theater Club in Manhattan’s East Village.

The actress continued to appear on stage and made her screen debut with the 1974 blaxploitation drama film, The Education of Sonny Carson. She appeared on TV shows like Police Woman, Sanford and Son, All My Children and A Different World.

Alice was the recipient of an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for I’ll Fly Away in 1993. She appeared in films like Malcolm X, The Inkwell, and Down in the Delta. The actress was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2000.

Apart from playing The Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions, she portrayed the same character in the video game Enter the Matrix.

The actress retired from acting in 2005.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Mary Alice was a familiar name in the entertainment industry thanks to her flawless performances. Following the news of her death, Twitter was flooded with people paying their respects to the actress.

Zinnia Jones sssss🐍 @ZJemptv RIP Mary Alice, this legitimately spoke to me when I was 14 and she was a fantastic Oracle RIP Mary Alice, this legitimately spoke to me when I was 14 and she was a fantastic Oracle https://t.co/vu3PVTtfge

Wendell Pierce @WendellPierce Mary Alice was an intense,ferociously creative, profoundly authentic artist. Her spirit of expression was infectious. An icon of the craft. I saw her in the original Broadway production of FENCES. A tour de force performance matched by none.Transcendental. Once in a lifetime. RIP Mary Alice was an intense,ferociously creative, profoundly authentic artist. Her spirit of expression was infectious. An icon of the craft. I saw her in the original Broadway production of FENCES. A tour de force performance matched by none.Transcendental. Once in a lifetime. RIP https://t.co/jNROq2D09A

Paul Mooney - Legacy Team @PaulEalyMooney 🏾saddened .. an amazing artist Mary Alice 🏾 RIP twitter.com/jointheshaw/st… TheSHAW @JoinTheSHAW I understand we have just lost a true icon as actress Mary Alice has passed away at 84. The only way I can describe her was best written by Wilson Cruz who wrote that she was a tremendous talent and example of grace. #MaryAlice Continued… I understand we have just lost a true icon as actress Mary Alice has passed away at 84. The only way I can describe her was best written by Wilson Cruz who wrote that she was a tremendous talent and example of grace. #MaryAlice Continued… https://t.co/nxN0fMwqXR 🏾saddened .. an amazing artist Mary Alice🏾 RIP 🙏🏾saddened .. an amazing artist Mary Alice🙏🏾 RIP 💕💕💕💕💕 twitter.com/jointheshaw/st…

Several Twitter users remembered Alice in her more prominent roles, even as some called her a "queen."

Lynn Nottage @Lynnbrooklyn The end of an ERA. #RIP A Look Back At The Life And Career Of Mary Alice Smith msn.com/en-us/entertai… The end of an ERA. #RIP A Look Back At The Life And Career Of Mary Alice Smith msn.com/en-us/entertai…

Kenny Leon @iamKENNYLEON RIP to the greatness that is Mary Alice! One of the greatest actors of All times…She Had It All. Gratitude! RIP to the greatness that is Mary Alice! One of the greatest actors of All times…She Had It All. Gratitude!

Mike Barnes @MikeBarnes4 #RIP the majestic Mary Alice. She based Rose in 'Fences' on women she grew up with in '50s Chicago. They were "not educated, living before women's liberation, and their identities were tied up in their husbands. They put up with a lot of indignities." bit.ly/3vLn9Mz #RIP the majestic Mary Alice. She based Rose in 'Fences' on women she grew up with in '50s Chicago. They were "not educated, living before women's liberation, and their identities were tied up in their husbands. They put up with a lot of indignities." bit.ly/3vLn9Mz

©️ Mr. Marin @MrMarinKnows 🏾



I was introduced to her as Lettie from ‘A Different World’ RIP to Mary AliceI was introduced to her as Lettie from ‘A Different World’ RIP to Mary Alice 🙏🏾 I was introduced to her as Lettie from ‘A Different World’ https://t.co/rsgU3pKBfu

24 @thatgirlteja A QUEEN! RIP Mary AliceA QUEEN! RIP Mary Alice ❤️ A QUEEN!

Reid @RVAReid RIP Mary Alice. I think the first thing I remember seeing her in was Beat Street. But she did a ton of work. A Diff’rent World, Inkwell, Sparkle, Women of Brewster’s Place. She did Sanford & Son and Good Times. RIP Mary Alice. I think the first thing I remember seeing her in was Beat Street. But she did a ton of work. A Diff’rent World, Inkwell, Sparkle, Women of Brewster’s Place. She did Sanford & Son and Good Times.

Vivicca A. Whitsett (she/her) @2tall4u2 twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st… philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Mary Alice, known for her roles as “Lettie” on A Different World and Effie Williams in Sparkle, has died, one of her close friends tells me.



“We are all very sad at the loss.” Mary Alice, known for her roles as “Lettie” on A Different World and Effie Williams in Sparkle, has died, one of her close friends tells me. “We are all very sad at the loss.” https://t.co/TINjfV56jg Damn!!! RIP Mary Alice. Diva Down Damn!!! RIP Mary Alice. Diva Down😭😭💔 twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st…

Ashley Clark @_Ash_Clark There's an absolutely incredible montage at the culmination of Malcolm X, one of the best filmmaking flourishes of Lee's career, and it's enriched by the sudden appearance of Mary Alice as a schoolteacher—what presence. RIP. There's an absolutely incredible montage at the culmination of Malcolm X, one of the best filmmaking flourishes of Lee's career, and it's enriched by the sudden appearance of Mary Alice as a schoolteacher—what presence. RIP. https://t.co/l7SIeUsyQK

Detailed information about the actress' personal life is unknown. As mentioned earlier, the cause of her death has still not been revealed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far