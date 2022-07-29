Who did Mary Alice play in The Matrix? Tony Award winning star's roles explored as she dies aged 85

Actress Mary Alice recently passed away at the age of 85. She gained recognition for her performance as The Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions.
An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that Alice died on July 27 at her residence. Mary’s cause of death remains unknown and detailed information on her funeral is yet to be disclosed.
Mary Alice in The Matrix Revolutions
Mary Alice portrayed The Oracle in the third installment of The Matrix franchise. Gloria Foster, who passed away in 2001, originally played the character in the first two films. However, following her death, the role was given to Alice.
The Oracle claimed to have the ability to see past her own choices, explaining that no one, including herself, could see past a choice they don’t understand. It was later clarified that her power cannot be used to predict the fate of Neo, who possesses free will when he resists the Architect.
Directed by The Wachowskis, The Matrix Revolutions came out on November 5, 2003. The film was a box office success despite receiving mixed reviews compared to the first two films.
Mary Alice's journey as an actress
The actress initially gained fame for her role as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on the NBC sitcom, A Different World and later as Effie Williams in the musical drama Sparkle.
Born on December 3, 1936, Mary showcased her acting skills at a very young age and started working on stage. Her family then shifted to Chicago when she was two years old and she graduated from Chicago Teacher’s College. Following this, she joined an elementary school as a teacher.
In the 60s, Alice turned back to acting and was seen in three plays by Douglass Turner Ward. Between the years 1969 and 1973, she washed the laundry of the cast members and also performed in several productions at the La MaMa Experimental Theater Club in Manhattan’s East Village.
The actress continued to appear on stage and made her screen debut with the 1974 blaxploitation drama film, The Education of Sonny Carson. She appeared on TV shows like Police Woman, Sanford and Son, All My Children and A Different World.
Alice was the recipient of an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for I’ll Fly Away in 1993. She appeared in films like Malcolm X, The Inkwell, and Down in the Delta. The actress was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2000.
Apart from playing The Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions, she portrayed the same character in the video game Enter the Matrix.
The actress retired from acting in 2005.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Mary Alice was a familiar name in the entertainment industry thanks to her flawless performances. Following the news of her death, Twitter was flooded with people paying their respects to the actress.
Several Twitter users remembered Alice in her more prominent roles, even as some called her a "queen."
Detailed information about the actress' personal life is unknown. As mentioned earlier, the cause of her death has still not been revealed.