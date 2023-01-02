Who was Matt Gogin? Actor of 'The New Guy' fame dies aged 40

Actor Matt Gogin recently passed away on December 13, 2022, from complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia at the age of 40. He died at California-based Providence St. Jude’s Medical Center in Fullerton.

His father and actor Michael Lee Gogin paid tribute to him on Facebook by posting a picture and writing that his family had been suffering a lot as his son was diagnosed. He continued:

“I would like for you to please convey this message to anybody who knew Matt… on a more personal note, I am thanking Karen Kramer along with Katharine Kramer & Jennifer Kramer for helping me to get the word out to the Variety & Hollywood Reporter.”

Michael stated that the family has organized a celebration of Matt’s life on May 28, 2023, in Southern California, and the time and venue shall be disclosed soon. He concluded the post by requesting everyone to contact all those who are still unaware of the actor’s demise.

Matt Gogin was well-known for his several movie appearances, including Tiptoes

Born on May 28, 1982, Matt Gogin started his career in the entertainment industry with the 2002 teen comedy film The New Guy, where he portrayed the role of Ed Ligget. Directed by Ed Decter, the film was a box office success, although it did not receive a positive response from critics.

He was then cast in the 2003 comedy-drama film Tiptoes. The film featured Gary Oldman, Kate Beckinsale, Patricia Arquette, Matthew McConaughey, and Peter Dinklage in the lead roles.

Matt Gogin appeared in a few films (Image via debracleo/Twitter)

Tiptoes had to be edited when director Matthew Bright was removed during post-production, reducing the running time from 150 minutes to 90 minutes. Apart from receiving negative reviews, it was considered one of the worst films in history.

He was then featured in the 2009 romantic comedy film Made for Each Other, which was released in limited theaters. He was next seen in the 2019 short film Stalls, which focused on a cruising adventure that ended in the restroom of an opera house. It featured Andrew Ableson, Matthew Jain, and Timothy Scott in the lead roles.

Matt Gogin belonged to a family that had ties to the entertainment industry. His father Michael Lee Gogin has also been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has been a screenplay writer and entrepreneur. He is also a member of unions like SAG-AFTRA, AGVA & AGMA.

The late actor's net worth was estimated to be around $16 million. He was also known for being involved with charities that worked for the welfare of individuals born with some kind of disability.

He was married to Tanya Marie Richards, who passed away in 2016 and was aged 32 at the time of her death. Matt Gogin is additionally survived by his son Steven, and brothers Charles and Andrew.

Poll : 0 votes