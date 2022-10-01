Who is Megan Davis? Actress playing Amber Heard in Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial says she did not watch trial before casting

Megan Davis and Mark Harpa have been cast to portray Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the upcoming movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. The film is based on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial. Surprisingly, however, Megan Davis recently revealed that she had not watched the trial or the Aquaman star’s movies.

During her appearance on the People Every Day podcast, Davis said that she had to prepare thoroughly for the trial scenes since people can easily compare them to the original footage. Davis continued:

“There’s difficulties with both, right? Because [with] the trial, you have the real footage, so you have to nail it, and you hope to nail it. Whereas with the reenactments, you don’t have the footage so you hope to get their energy right and who they are as people, right?”

Megan and Mark also told the director not to take sides and show the truth as it is. She mentioned:

“That’s true of any film or any piece of art in general. But I said for me, it’s very important to me to accurately and honestly portray everything that she said as truth. These are two real people and they deserve everything that we can possibly give to them in terms of protecting them.”

Megan Davis is known for her performance in The Wolves of Savin Hills

Megan Davis is a popular actress (Image via meggydavis/Instagram)

Born on February 4, 1989, Megan Davis is a model and actress. She is well-known for her performance as Lilith in the 2014 film The Wolves of Savin Hills.

Davis, 33, made her big screen debut as Maya in the 2013 horror film, Animus. Directed by Quin Davis, the film revolves around five film students who enter the famous Cooper Queen Hospital, hoping to prove that paranormal activities are real while they are pursued by a dangerous maniac.

Megan Davis started her acting career with the short film Survive in 2008 and appeared in various other short films like Planet Naomi: Monster Mayhem and Artificial Ties. She made guest appearances on famous shows like Bones and 2 Broke Girls. She also appeared in the first season of American Horror Story.

The Tulsa native's siblings include an older brother. She has been good friends with actors like Nick Eversman and Alan Ritchson over the years.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial: Release date, plot, and other details

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is scheduled to premiere on Tubi on September 30, 2022. It will be based on the defamation suit of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Tubi users can watch the film for free and they don’t have to purchase a subscription. The movie is helmed by Sara Lohman and written by Guy Nicolucci. Lohman is famous for films such as Grace and Frankie, Good Satan, and The Blind Side.

