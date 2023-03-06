Who was Michael Rhodes? Tributes pour in as bass player dies aged 69

Well-known bass player Michael Rhodes passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the age of 69. The cause of death has not been revealed, but his representative said that he was at his Nashville, Tennessee-based residence at the time of death.
Musician Mark O'Connor expressed his grief on Facebook by sharing a picture of Rhodes. O'Connor wrote that he collaborated with Rhodes during the 80s and was featured on a few of Mark's albums.
He recalled one of his experiences with Michael and wrote:
"I remember playing Michael a mix in my white Chevy Blazer of "We're Surrounded" outside a studio on Music Row.tIt was just finished after the great saxophonist Michael Brecker had shared the lead solos with me on violin."
Mark mentioned that he was planning to make Michael the main bass player for the American Music Shop TV show. He added that he wanted to form a rhythm section for the show.
Mark also said that Michael made his session-playing experience enjoyable and made anyone feel like what they were doing was good work. O'Connor continued to say that while he was the most recorded fiddler and multi-instrumentalist on Music Row in the '80s, it was Rhodes who was the most recorded bassist.
Noting that it was great playing with Rhodes, O'Connor said that when he listens to the former's tracks, he realizes that the energy is infectious. He also said that he would remember Rhodes' smile "while driving that bass home."
Rhodes' funeral details have not been disclosed so far. His family members have requested that everyone send donations to the Music Health Alliance, which offers help to musicians who need help.
Netizens pay tributes on Twitter
Michael Rhodes gained recognition in all these years as a flawless bass player. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise. While some remembered him for his music, others said that it was a shock to learn about his death.
Michael Rhodes was known for his collaborations with local bands
Born on September 16, 1953, Michael took training in guitar at a very young age. He started his career by playing with local bands like The Nerve with Ricky Rector and Danny Rhodes from the 70s.
He was popular for his collaborations with various bands like The Cicadas and later joined various other bands like Notorious Cherry Bombs, Vince Gill, Richard Bennett, and others.
He contributed to the hit songs of artists like Larry Carlton, Reba McEntire, Kenny Chesney, Neal McCoy, Pat McLaughlin, Tanya Tucker, and more. Billboard reported that he was a big follower of jazz music and John Coltrane, and was heavily influenced by Coltrane throughout his career.
Michael Rhodes' survivors include his wife Lindsay Fairbanks Rhodes, son Jason, daughter Melody, stepsons Van and Weston, and many grandchildren.