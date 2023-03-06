Who was Michael Rhodes? Tributes pour in as bass player dies aged 69

Well-known bass player Michael Rhodes passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the age of 69. The cause of death has not been revealed, but his representative said that he was at his Nashville, Tennessee-based residence at the time of death.

Musician Mark O'Connor expressed his grief on Facebook by sharing a picture of Rhodes. O'Connor wrote that he collaborated with Rhodes during the 80s and was featured on a few of Mark's albums.

He recalled one of his experiences with Michael and wrote:

"I remember playing Michael a mix in my white Chevy Blazer of "We're Surrounded" outside a studio on Music Row.tIt was just finished after the great saxophonist Michael Brecker had shared the lead solos with me on violin."

Mark mentioned that he was planning to make Michael the main bass player for the American Music Shop TV show. He added that he wanted to form a rhythm section for the show.

Mark also said that Michael made his session-playing experience enjoyable and made anyone feel like what they were doing was good work. O'Connor continued to say that while he was the most recorded fiddler and multi-instrumentalist on Music Row in the '80s, it was Rhodes who was the most recorded bassist.

Noting that it was great playing with Rhodes, O'Connor said that when he listens to the former's tracks, he realizes that the energy is infectious. He also said that he would remember Rhodes' smile "while driving that bass home."

Rhodes' funeral details have not been disclosed so far. His family members have requested that everyone send donations to the Music Health Alliance, which offers help to musicians who need help.

Netizens pay tributes on Twitter

Michael Rhodes gained recognition in all these years as a flawless bass player. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise. While some remembered him for his music, others said that it was a shock to learn about his death.

John Rich🇺🇸 @johnrich Very sad day in Nashville as we lost our friend, one of the greatest bass players to have ever lived, Michael Rhodes. His mere presence in the studio made everyone bring their “A” game. Huge loss for our music family. RIP my friend, and play God a nice, deep heavenly groove. Very sad day in Nashville as we lost our friend, one of the greatest bass players to have ever lived, Michael Rhodes. His mere presence in the studio made everyone bring their “A” game. Huge loss for our music family. RIP my friend, and play God a nice, deep heavenly groove. https://t.co/naqVCyLvwn

Troy Cassar-Daley @troycassardaley RIP Michael Rhodes, amazing bass player, made many records with this man and when I’d look across the room in the studio and see him there I’d always pinch myself, we lost another great one today xx RIP Michael Rhodes, amazing bass player, made many records with this man and when I’d look across the room in the studio and see him there I’d always pinch myself, we lost another great one today xx https://t.co/2cXdZElLj6

𝐋𝐄𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐆𝐎𝐑𝐄 @LeilaniKilgore I’m still in a fair bit of shock.. Michael Rhodes was such an incredibly unique and talented man. I’m so grateful for the time we spent working together in the studio, and for every encounter I had with him while he was on the road with Joe B. RIP, sir. I’m still in a fair bit of shock.. Michael Rhodes was such an incredibly unique and talented man. I’m so grateful for the time we spent working together in the studio, and for every encounter I had with him while he was on the road with Joe B. RIP, sir. https://t.co/HzFFw7q09W

Dr Andrew Power @CyberAndrew Very sorry to hear of the passing of Michael Rhodes, one of the most recorded bass players in the history of contemporary music. RIP. Very sorry to hear of the passing of Michael Rhodes, one of the most recorded bass players in the history of contemporary music. RIP. https://t.co/VC1U2FrFFQ

Dallas Moore @dallasmoore #legend

#bassplayer #liveforever RIP Michael Rhodes. Honored and Humbled to have had Michael lend his enormous talents on Bass Guitar to my Mr Honky Tonk album in 2017 #RIPMichaelRhodes RIP Michael Rhodes. Honored and Humbled to have had Michael lend his enormous talents on Bass Guitar to my Mr Honky Tonk album in 2017 #RIPMichaelRhodes #legend #bassplayer #liveforever https://t.co/DV2FMdijSM

Michael Rhodes was known for his collaborations with local bands

Michael Rhodes collaborated with different bands throughout his career (Image via Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Born on September 16, 1953, Michael took training in guitar at a very young age. He started his career by playing with local bands like The Nerve with Ricky Rector and Danny Rhodes from the 70s.

He was popular for his collaborations with various bands like The Cicadas and later joined various other bands like Notorious Cherry Bombs, Vince Gill, Richard Bennett, and others.

He contributed to the hit songs of artists like Larry Carlton, Reba McEntire, Kenny Chesney, Neal McCoy, Pat McLaughlin, Tanya Tucker, and more. Billboard reported that he was a big follower of jazz music and John Coltrane, and was heavily influenced by Coltrane throughout his career.

Michael Rhodes' survivors include his wife Lindsay Fairbanks Rhodes, son Jason, daughter Melody, stepsons Van and Weston, and many grandchildren.

Poll : 0 votes