Who is Michael Xavier? Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria Murphy marries longtime partner

Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bria Murphy tied the knot with her longtime lover Michael Xavier on July 9. The pair exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony attended by their friends and family members.

Bria’s parents accompanied her down the aisle, and her gown was designed by Netta BenShabu. The groom, meanwhile, was seen in a Knot Standard tuxedo designed by Dion Lattimore. The venue was decorated with white flowers candlelit chandeliers.

Following the ceremony, the bride and groom posed for pictures with their parents, with Bria Murphy sitting on her husband's lap.

Everything known about Bria Murphy’s husband

Michael Xavier is a well-known actor from Ottawa, Canada. Born in 1985, he graduated from high school before enrolling at Humber College to pursue a career in acting.

Xavier found success as a series regular on Space Channel’s Bitten and played the lead in the film Deadly Inferno. He was also a part of the ensemble cast of the 2017 romantic comedy, A Swingers Weekend. Additionally, the 37-year-old has also appeared in series and films like The Expanse, Northern Rescue, Shazam!, Private Eyes, The Bold Type, Taken, and more.

Although it is unknown where the couple first met, Bria Murphy posted her engagement photos with Michael on social media in December 2021. She wrote at the time:

“My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always.”

She also posted another picture with the caption:

“I can’t wait to marry you.”

Xavier, reciprocating similar feelings, wrote on his Instagram:

“Forever my love.”

In brief, about Bria Murphy

Bria Murphy is a popular model and actor (Image via bria_murphy/Instagram)

Bria was born in November 1989 and has four siblings - Shayne Audra, Bella, Zola and Myles. Her parents, Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell Murphy, divorced in 2005.

Bria is the eldest among her siblings and is interested in art and drawing. The 32-year-old made her acting debut in 2011 with the TV series Love That Girl!, and in an episode of the comedy-drama Baby Daddy. She has also appeared in series and movies like The Start Up, Hollywood Exes and The Game.

In 2016, Bria made her film debut in the comedy movie Amateur Night and was later also seen in the romantic comedy The Perfect Match. She is also a model and has signed a contract with LA Models. She became a global ambassador for Dark and Lovely haircare products at an event in January 2011.

Bria also collaborated with the art department on the film Daddy Day Care starring her father and was also the artist of most of the children's drawings in the film.

She was previously linked to rapper Marcus Cooper and their relationship did not last long. The reason for their separation remains unknown.

