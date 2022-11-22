Who did Mickey Kuhn play in Gone with the Wind? Tributes pour in as the last surviving cast member dies aged 90

Well-known actor Mickey Kuhn passed away on November 20 at the age of 90. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, his wife, Barbara, stated that he was in a hospice facility in Naples, Florida before his death and was in excellent health until recently.
Starting his career as a child actor, he was active in the film industry during Hollywood's Golden Age. He gained recognition for his performances in films like Gone with the Wind, Juarez, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Red River, and Broken Arrow.
Mickey Kuhn played a supporting role in Gone with the Wind
Mickey Kuhn appeared in several films over the years but he gained recognition for his performance in the 1939 historical romance film, Gone with the Wind. He appeared in a minor supporting role as Beau Wilkes in Gone with the Wind. The character was the son of Ashley Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard.
Although Beau wasn't one of the lead characters in the film, he was an important member of the cast with others including Paul Hurst, Cammie King, J.M. Kerrigan, Jackie Moran, and Lillian Kemble-Cooper.
Kuhn was reportedly the film's last surviving credited cast member. The lead roles in the film were played by Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard, and Olivia de Havilland.
Directed by Victor Fleming, Gone with the Wind was released on December 15, 1939. Although it received positive reviews, the runtime was criticized by critics and audiences. The film was the recipient of ten awards in ten categories at the 12th Academy Awards.
Mickey Kuhn began his career as a child actor
Born on September 21, 1932, Mickey Kuhn gained recognition as a child actor in the 30s. He grabbed his role in Gone with the Wind following an audition of 100 child actors.
He then appeared in another historical drama film, Juarez, released in 1939. He reunited with Vivien Leigh after 12 years in the 1951 Southern Gothic drama film, A Streetcar Named Desire. He worked as an aircraft electrician in the Navy from 1951 to 1955.
Mickey Kuhn retired from the film industry in 1956 and joined American Airlines and the Boston airport in administrative positions until his retirement. He continued to make appearances at film festivals and was the recipient of a Golden Boot Award in 2005, which is given to acknowledge significant contributions to the Western genre.
Kuhn appeared in other films like King of the Underworld, S.O.S. Tidal Wave, When Tomorrow Comes, Bad Little Angel, and One Foot in Heaven. He was also a part of films likeThe Searching Wind, The Return of Rusty, High Conquest, Magic Town, and more.
His father was a meat cutter for Safeway and the family moved to Los Angeles. Mickey spoke to the website Films of the Golden age and said:
"My mother and I were in Sears Roebuck on Santa Monica and Western when a lady stopped my mother and said that Fox Studio was looking for twin babies for a movie they were shooting. She had a baby girl that looked a lot like me and thought we could be cast. Well, we went over there, and I, but not the lady's baby, was cast."
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Although Mickey Kuhn retired from acting in 1956, he built a huge fanbase for himself for his flawless performances in several films. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.
Mickey Kuhn's survivors include his wife Barbara, son Mick, daughter Patricia and granddaughter Samantha.