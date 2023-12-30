Who is Milana Vayntrub and where is she from? Ethnicity explored as AT&T star opens up on harassment

Milana Vayntrub, popularly recognized as the face of AT&T's Lily Adams, recently opened up about the challenges she faced due to online harassment and the unexpected support she received from fellow actress Stephanie Courtney, known as "Flo" from Progressive Insurance commercials.

Vayntrub, who has been the AT&T spokesperson since 2013, revealed in a New York Times interview that she experienced a surge in online abuse during the pandemic.

She shared the distressing impact of old photos manipulated into memes that generated lewd and offensive responses, prompting her to address the issue in an Instagram livestream in August 2020.

The AT&T star expressed how the comments hurt her feelings, and the situation brought up distressing memories of sexual assault. In an unexpected turn of events, Stephanie Courtney reached out to Vayntrub during the height of the harassment.

Courtney, known for her portrayal of Flo in Progressive ads, provided much-needed support, making Vayntrub feel like she had allies during a challenging time.

Milana Vayntrub comes from a Jewish family, know more about it

Milana Vayntrub was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and comes from a Jewish family. At the age of three, she moved with her family to Los Angeles, California, USA. This unique background reflects her diverse heritage and highlights the richness that different cultural influences can bring to the world of entertainment.

Apart from her successful career as an actress, comedian, and activist, Vayntrub has become widely recognized as the face of AT&T's Lily Adams, a role she has portrayed since 2013.

It is also worth noting that AT&T, standing by Milana Vayntrub, stated in 2020 condemning the inappropriate comments and harassment she faced. The company disabled or deleted offensive comments on social media content featuring Lily and pledged ongoing support for Vayntrub and the values that appreciate and respect all women.

Milana Vayntrub's journey as AT&T's spokesperson has been marked by both fame and adversity. Despite becoming a familiar face to millions through a decade of commercials, she has had to confront the dark side of online harassment. In response to the body-shaming comments, AT&T turned off comments on social media posts, showing a commitment to protecting Vayntrub from unwarranted criticism.

The actress, known not only for her commercial work but also for her roles in projects like Werewolves Within, Die Hart, and This Is Us, returned as AT&T's spokesperson in 2020. However, the unwanted attention persisted, with Vayntrub directing the most recent ads and adjusting her appearance to counteract the thousands of unwelcome comments about her body.