Who is Milana Vayntrub on This Is Us? Role explored as actress shares abortion story 

American actress Milana Vayntrub opened up about getting an abortion a decade ago and urged people to support reproductive rights in the United States.

In an opinion piece written for the outlet The Daily Beast, the 34-year-old actress spoke about the time she accidentally missed birth control and got pregnant. At the time, the Silicon Valley actress used to live with her boyfriend in an apartment she could barely afford while working a number of jobs side-by-side.

She shared,

"I immediately knew the right thing to do was to have an abortion."

She said her decision to abort the baby was extremely clear as she did not want to bring a kid into the world that she "did not want and could not care for.”

Within the next two weeks, Vayntrub was able to get the procedure done safely in her doctor's office.

"My abortion story is uncomplicated and straightforward, based on a decision that was all my own. I understand this is a privilege. I also understand that access to abortion should never be a privilege; it should be a protected right.”

The actress said the birth of her first child in 2021 reinforced the importance of preserving reproductive rights and access to safe abortion.

Vayntrub said that her birthing process, which also involved nausea, pain, and expenses (both financial and emotional), was bearable because she had chosen it and because she wanted a child.

She referred to a campaign launched by opponents of abortion rights in the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 Supreme Court case protecting abortion rights nationwide.

She also discussed the Women's Health Protection Act, and proposed legislation protecting access to abortion services. She then urged people to join her to garner the government's attention on the issue in every way possible.

Milana Vayntrub played Justin Hartley's love interest on This Is Us

The 34-year-old rose to fame with her role as Sloane Sandburg on the NBC drama series This Is Us. The quiet and reserved Sandburg was the playwright of the play that Hartley's character Kevin auditioned for.

Milana Vayntrub was born in Uzbekistan and became an actress, writer, and stand-up comedian in the United States. Initially, she created YouTube videos that received over 11 million views before turning her content into an MTV show.

In 2016, Adweek featured her as Lily Adams in an AT&T commercial on the cover of their Creative 100 issue for her activism, documentary work, and commercial appearances.

Milana Vayntrub started her acting career in 1995 by appearing on the television series ER. She later played the role of Young Kristen Blake on Days of Our Lives.

Also Read Article Continues below

Her other acting credits include Lizzie McGuire, Life Happens, Junk, Roommates Enemies, The Clandestine, Klaus, CollegeHumor Originals, Other Space, Silicon Valley, Threads, Marvel Rising: Initiation, Dad, Robot Chicken, etc.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sabika