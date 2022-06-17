Who is Naomi Nelson? All about Johnny Knoxville's wife as Jackass star files for divorce

American stunt performer Johnny Knoxville has called it quits with his wife of almost 12 years, Naomi Nelson. As per court documents obtained by People Magazine, the 51-year-old filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 14, citing "irreconcilable differences." In court documents, Knoxville and Nelson revealed that they separated on September 24, 2021, the day of their 11-year wedding anniversary.

Knoxville, whose real name is Philip John Clapp, is requesting shared legal and physical custody of the former duo's two children, Rocko (12) and Arlo (10).

The divorce papers also claim that Knoxville believes he has separate property from Nelson, but he is "unaware of the full nature and extent of the said separate property," which will be resolved at a later date.

All about Johnny Knoxville's estranged wife Naomi Nelson

Naomi Nelson, just like her estranged husband Knoxville, has been a part of the entertainment industry and has mostly worked behind the camera.

According to IMDb, her first industry position was working as a producer's assistant on HBO's Carnivàle. Nelson was the director of a documentary shorts compilation in 2009 made by Reel Grrls, a non-profit devoted to teaching media literacy and filmmaking skills to teenage girls in Seattle.

Nelson also directed, co-wrote, and starred in Fifth Star, a 2010 documentary short addressing how women gained the right to vote in Washington State during the height of the women's suffrage movement.

Aside from her film credentials and her relationship with Knoxville, nothing is known about Nelson's personal life, since she prefers to remain private.

As for Johnny Knoxville's personal life, before marrying Nelson, he was the husband of Melanie Lynn Cates from 1995 to 2008. Cates, a fashion designer, shares a daughter named Madison Clapp with the Jackass star.

Knoxville divorced Melanie in July 2009, after he initially filed proceedings in 2007.

Knoxville and Nelson made their relationship public in August 2009, revealing that they were expecting their first child together. Knoxville wrote on Jackass' previous official website that he and Nelson had "been together for a few years now" and believed it was time to start a family.

“[W]e are excited as all hell, and can’t wait ’til the little booger gets here. My daughter Madison has already started becoming a big sister, too, and is helping pick out clothes, strollers, and beds for her new little sister or brother.”

The duo welcomed their first born, a son named Rocko Akira Clapp, in December 2009.

In 2010, the pair got married and announced that they were expecting their second child (Johnny Knoxville's third) together. Their daughter, Arlo, was born in October of 2011.

On the professional front, Knoxville and other artists appeared in the recently released film Jackass Forever.

The film was the fourth instalment in the film franchise, which was based on a television series of the same name. The show started airing in 2000, with the first film debuting two years later.

The film was a box office success, with two sequels being made in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

