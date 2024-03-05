Who is Natalie Nunn married to? Viral video with Curtis Golden sparks wild reactions online

American reality TV personality Natalie Nunn gained popularity in 2009 - 2010 as a cast member of the 4th season of the Bad Girls Club. She then made appearances on Hair Battle Spectacular and Bad Girls Club season 13.

However, she is currently in hot water because the former Baddies cast member, Stunna Girl claimed in a recent Instagram video that Nunn had cheated on her husband, Jacob Payne. The same video got viral and was uploaded on X. In the clip, Stunna can be heard saying,

“You're a f*cking liar. You lie all the f*cking time. You lie to your own f*cking husband and your family. Don't, like, what are you doing? If you want to risk it all by doing irresponsible things with Curtis in public.”

By husband, Stunna meant Natalie Nunn’s husband, Jacob Payne. In May of 2012, Nunn tied the knot with football player Payne of the Arizona Rattlers. The marriage was featured on two episodes of Bridezillas, which aired on October 28 and November 4, 2012.

Natalie Nunn and Jacon Payne had been married for past eight years

On September 2011, in Detroit, Michigan Natalie Nunn met Jacob Payne. Talking about it, according to Lee Daily, Natalie stated,

“He was so charming and handsome, I fell in love at first sight. He then came to LA to visit me and never went back.”

Payne is a professional football player who was a member of the Arizona Rattlers indoor American football team. While on vacation in Negril, Jamaica in April of 2012, Payne proposed to Nunn.

Following that, on May 5, 2012, the pair got married at a friend's mansion in Topanga Canyon, California. Their wedding was shown as a segment of the reality series Bridezillas.

Nunn was a featured character in season nine, and the final three episodes of the season tell her narrative. Furthermore, on the reality show, The Bill Cunningham Show, Nunn and Payne talked about their experiences and shared specifics about their married lives.

However, despite rumors of a split in 2019 following Natalie's reported infidelity against Jacob, the couple is still together.

Natalie Nunn allegedly cheated on her husband

Due to a recent video making the rounds on social media, Natalie Nunn is once again the target of rumors regarding adultery in her marriage to Jacob Payne. She and Curtis Golden can be seen acting intimately in public throughout the video.

The Instagram and X video that went viral shows Natalie Nunn kissing Curtis Golden, who used to be a member of Zeus' Bad Boys Club. The ex-Baddies member, Stunna Girl, posted the video and claimed that Nunn had cheated on Payne with Golden.

It further stated,

“I don't want this n*gga around my s*it You think you just gonna keep getting away with the with the dumb s*it you doing they have a real a*s conversation with your eyes. Hey, yo, I'm f*cking Curtis. We are together and that's what it is. I don't give a f*ck.”

Meanwhile, once this clip went viral, it garnered a lot of wild reactions from the netizens. They took to the comment section of the X video to react to the same thing.

Natalie has previously been the target of criticism due to an unfounded cheating rumor of December 2019. According to the model, Chloe Ayling, Natalie and she had an intimate s*xual relationship with Dan Osborne a year ago, as reported by The Sun magazine. Ayling also alleged that Nunn cheated on her husband and slept with Osborne. However, Natalie remained silent at the time.

On the other hand, as per Instagram user, Hollywood Unlocked, after being accused of cheating on her spouse, Nunn went on live to clear the air. She claimed the video was from 2022 when she and her husband were allegedly separated.