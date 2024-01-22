Who is Natasha Leggero? Comedian tops off her shirt in viral video, stirs social media frenzy

Comedian and actress Natasha Leggero has sent the internet into a meltdown with her recent topless skit. During her set on Skyler Stone’s Comedy Rocks on January 17 at LA's Hollywood Improv, the 49-year-old called out the double standards women face.

As comedian Bert Kreischer, who performed before Natasha, finished his set and introduced her to the stage, she walked up there with Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E" playing in the background. Natasha, wearing a furry white coat over denim overalls with a white shirt underneath, started grooving to the music.

Bert Kreischer posted both Natasha and his topless moments from the recent comedy event. (Image via X/@bertkreischer)

Without delivering a single word, she ditched her coat, which the crowd initially thought to be a strip tease. However, the comedian then went on to undo the suspenders of her overalls and ditched her top, sending the audience in a loud feat of loud cheers and claps. In the video of the instance obtained by TMZ, Bert could be heard bursting out in laughter as he said:

"Holy sh*t!"

Before taking the mic, Natasha Leggero put on her furry coat but remained topless underneath. She said to the crowd:

"If the boys can do it, why can’t the girls?"

She then proceeded with her jokes without mentioning the topless moment. Bert on the other hand, said that he would start taking off his bottoms from his next stand-up skits to surpass Natasha.

Natasha Leggero's topless skit in LA sends the internet into a frenzy

While Natasha's skit was seemingly well-received by the audience present at the event on January 17, some netizens did not find it very pleasant. Many criticized her and called her 'gross'. However, a few defended her as well and argued how Bert wasn't asked to put his clothes back on, but Natasha was.

Internet reacts to Natasha's topless comedy skit at the Hollywood Improv. (Image via X/@bertkreisher)

Internet reacts to Natasha's topless comedy skit at the Hollywood Improv. (Image via X/@bertkreisher)

Internet reacts to Natasha's topless comedy skit at the Hollywood Improv. (Image via X/@bertkreisher)

Internet reacts to Natasha's topless comedy skit at the Hollywood Improv. (Image via X/@bertkreisher)

Internet reacts to Natasha's topless comedy skit at the Hollywood Improv. (Image via Facebook/Daily Mail)

Internet reacts to Natasha's topless comedy skit at the Hollywood Improv. (Image via Facebook/Daily Mail)

Internet reacts to Natasha's topless comedy skit at the Hollywood Improv. (Image via Facebook/Daily Mail)

Internet reacts to Natasha's topless comedy skit at the Hollywood Improv. (Image via Facebook/Daily Mail)

Natasha Leggero became a mother in 2018

At the comedy event last week, Natasha Leggero spoke about welcoming her daughter four years ago in 2018 and the downsides of motherhood. However, she noted the struggles were weighed out by the joy of becoming a mother. She joked:

“Apart from the gingivitis, C-section scar, abdominal separation, weight gain, hair loss, and pain when I sneeze, having a baby has been truly an amazing experience.”

Natasha married comedian and writer Moshe Kasher in 2015, three years before their daughter was born. The couple runs a podcast called The Endless Honeymoon where they discuss relationships and marriage.

Natasha Leggero rose to fame with MTV’s The 70s House, where she played the host. After that, she worked on several other projects as either a comedian or a host. On the late-night talk show Chelsea Lately, Natasha was one of the panelists.

Her other appearances include The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Last Call With Carlson Daly. Natasha Leggero was also a voice-over artist for Callie Maggotbone in the animated sitcom, Ugly Americans. She was in several episodes of Comedy Central Roasts as one of the roasters.