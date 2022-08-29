Who is Nessa Diab? Age and ethnicity explored as Colin Kaepernick and girlfriend welcome first child together

Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick recently welcomed their first child. Diab revealed the news on Instagram by posting a picture featuring Kaepernick and their baby resting together in a hospital bed. The post's caption reads:

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM! Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family."

Diab also mentioned that recovering from delivery has been a journey that she was not going to share anything about as it is very personal to them. Adding that Colin is the most amazing father, she stated that she shared it to allow her to connect with everyone in ways that she never imagined.

The radio and TV host continued:

"My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby, who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew."

Nessa ended the post by thanking everyone for their support.

Everything known about Nessa Diab

Born on May 6, 1984, 38-year-old Nessa Diab has Egyptian parents and she follows Islam.

Diab, who graduated from the University of California with a degree in mass communication, was an intern at San Francisco Bay Area Top 40 station Wild 94.9. She started her show The Baydestrian Report and gained popularity for her interviews with celebrities on Wild 94.9 and YouTube.

She has hosted several MTV and MTV2 shows and is the host of the hip-hop show, Nessa on Air.

Nessa was also the host of NBC Universal's talk show, Talk Stoop, for one season in 2018. Diab and her boyfriend Colin Kaepernick are the founders of a youth empowerment initiative for disadvantaged youth called Know Your Rights Camp.

Diab also hosts a yearly prom pamper party for underprivileged high school girls from New York City based on female empowerment. She has mentored many students in different organizations and is the creator of a scholarship and mentorship in March 2018 for the Lower East Side Girls Club.

Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick's relationship timeline

Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick began dating when the latter was a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL. According to rumors, they have been in a relationship since 2015 and Diab officially revealed it in 2016.

Nessa was previously linked to footballer Aldon Smith from 2003 to 2005. Meanwhile, Colin's name has not been linked to anyone else in all these years.

Kaepernick is a well-known civil rights activist and football quarterback and played for six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

