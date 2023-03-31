Who is Nina Flynn? GoFundMe for UC Irvine grad amasses over $27K as athlete faces investigation for molestation 

Nina Flynn, a female water polo player at UC-Irvine, was accused of touching her opponents’ private parts during a match on February 16, 2023, by two unnamed Loyola Marymount players.

UC-Irvine suspended Flynn on February 23, but her suspension was lifted on March 10. The matter is under investigation by the university’s Title IX department.

Alison P. Saros, an attorney for Flynn, has denied all the accusations and said:

“Nina maintains she is not responsible in any way for the allegations and that after with the Title IX office and film analysis and other evidence presented, the suspension was lifted, and she was allowed to return to the pool while the investigation continues.”

Meanwhile, the parent of one of Flynn’s water polo teammates has set up a GoFundMe page, stating how she has been consistently accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior during water polo matches. The campaign, which aims to cover Flynn’s legal defense charges, has raised over $27,000 in donations so far.

Nina Flynn has been a water polo player since 2018

Nina Flynn is a 21-year-old sophomore and a female water polo player at UC-Irvine. She has received many awards, like the Big West Player of the Week. According to UC Irvine Sports, Nina Flynn is a business administration graduate and older sister of Stanford and US national team player Jenna Flynn.

Nina received several accolades, including an honorable mention of All-American in 2022. She was also recognized as the Big West Player of the Week for leading the Anteaters to a 1-1 record against two top-10 opponents.

Per her LinkedIn profile, she has been a water polo player since 2018. Nina scored four goals in Irvine’s 11-8 victory in the match against Loyola Marymount.

Her LinkedIn profile states that since August 2019, she has been representing the NCAA Student Athlete Advisory Committee and coaching for the Social Water Polo Foundation Inc. Having completed her education at Leland High School in 2019, she started playing water polo in 2018.

Her profile also states her hobbies and interests being “an amateur artist specializing in charcoals, watercolors, and acrylics.”

All about Nina Flynn’s case as teammates claim that the allegations are baseless

As Nina Flynn gears up to face a lengthy investigation, her teammates have claimed that there have been no such violations, and every game of water polo ends up in some or the other accusation of this sort.

David Tedesco, a parent of one of Flynn’s water polo teammates, set up a GoFundMe page for Nina on March 17 to collect money for her legal defense. The about section of the GoFundMe page reads:

“On February 23, 2023, UC Irvine’s (UCI) women's water polo player Nina Flynn was charged by UC Irvine’s Title IX Office with committing violative acts against two players on an opponent's water polo team. The charges were for Nina’s alleged touching of two players' private parts during a water polo game on February 16, 2023.”

The GoFundMe page has collected more than $27,000 for Nina Flynn's defense.

The page also elaborated on how teammates think that Nina has done nothing like what is being claimed. The about section also states:

“Nina and the rest of the UCI women’s water polo team vehemently deny these accusations and are determined to not only fight for Nina’s innocence but also for the integrity of water polo. If a Title IX investigation becomes the forum for alleged game time transgressions, chaos to all water polo programs will result.”

The GoFundMe has raised over $27,000 in just a few days, as over 175 donors have contributed to the cause. Furthermore, the concerned department is investigating the matter, as the university’s Title IX office forbids intentionally touching the opponent’s private parts. These include the genitals, anus, bre*sts, and buttocks.

Currently, the investigation is underway. Nina and her parents have constantly denied the accusations by other players.

