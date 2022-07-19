Who is Nina Seničar? All about Jay Ellis' wife as Top Gun star gets married

Actor Jay Ellis and model Nina Seničar recently got married on July 9. The wedding ceremony was held at Villa Mangiacane and was attended by the pair’s family and friends.

Well-known faces from Hollywood including Greg Tarzan David, Glen Powell, and Issa Rae were spotted at the ceremony. Seničar was spotted in a custom Dolce & Gabbana silk gown with diamond earrings and a ring. Ellis wore a custom dark red Dolce & Gabbana tux along with velvet red shoes.

The groom entered the site followed by the bridal parties and their 2-year-old daughter Nora walked down the aisle as the flower girl. The couple was supposed to get married a long time ago but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everything known about Jay Ellis’ wife, Nina Seničar

Nina Seničar is a popular model and actress who has appeared in films like Papillon and Mayhem. Seničar was born in Serbia. She began acting at the age of 14 and won the title of National Champion in show jumping.

She then won a scholarship to enroll at Milan’s Bocconi University and finished her graduation with a Master of Science in International Economics and Management in Arts, Culture, Media, and Entertainment. She shifted to the United States to train under acting coach Susan Batson.

Seničar made her debut on Italian television as a television presenter and appeared in the sitcom Camera Café. She was the host of the talent show Velone and participated in L’isola dei famosi, which is the Italian Survivor for celebrities. She appeared in features like Una nobile causa, Tutto molto bello and Otto e Mezza. She continued to appear in films like Napoletans, Compulsions. She also starred in the 2017 Serbian film Prokleti pas, and worked in the 2018 film Apsurdni eksperiment.

The 36-year-old has also been a part of Hollywood where she appeared in The Downside of Bliss, Mayhem, and Doe. She played important roles in movies like DriverX and Shortwave alongside the television show, The Librarians.

Jay Ellis and Nina Seničar’s relationship timeline

Nina Seničar and Jay Ellis speak on stage during the amfAR Venice gala 2021 (Image via Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images)

Jay Ellis and Nina Seničar first met in 2015 at a bar in Los Angeles. They got engaged in 2019 and the same year, they welcomed their daughter, Nora Grace.

The couple told Vogue that for their wedding ceremony in Italy, the pair sent Italy’s new Covid-19 guidelines to their guests every month and planned everything on Zoom. They had only 72 hours to travel to Italy and check the food, flowers, linens, cutlery, plates, and glassware.

Jay Ellis also stated that he is happy since the planning is over and is ready to move on and enjoy his life as a married man. He said that seeing their friends smile, laugh, connect, and form their friendships was a huge part of what they wanted out of the weekend and the celebration. He told Vogue,

“It was amazing. After everything that everyone has been through over the last few years to bring over 190 people together for three days in Tuscany and celebrate was surreal.”

Also known as Wendell Ramone “Jay” Ellis Jr., he gained recognition for his appearance on the BET series, The Game. He also appeared in the HBO series Insecure alongside the horror film Escape Room and the recently released action drama film, Top Gun: Maverick.

