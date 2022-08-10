Who is Nnamdi Okafor? Rosario Dawson seemingly confirms romance with Nigerian poet after Cory Booker split

Rosario Dawson is likely in a new relationship with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor. The actress recently shared a video of herself and her new partner on Instagram, where they can be seen on the back of a golf cart at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

The video featured the duo making silly faces and Okafor telling Dawson that he loved her, and the latter replied with the same. The post was soon flooded with comments from Dawson's fans and followers.

Everything known about Rosario Dawson's new partner

There is currently very little information available about Nnamdi Okafor. The only known fact about him is that he is a poet from Nigeria.

Okafor gained recognition recently after being spotted in a video uploaded on Rosario Dawson's Instagram page. The duo is currently interacting on Instagram. Two weeks ago, Dawson left a heart emoji on Okafor's social media post, where he joked about not having to wake up to the beauty of his life.

Detailed information on Okafor's career, educational background, date of birth, and parents is yet to be disclosed.

Rosario Dawson's relationship history

Rosario Dawson was in a relationship with the politician, attorney, and author Cory Booker in 2019. They first met at a political fundraiser in 2018 and began dating.

Speaking about Booker, Dawson once said that he is a wonderful human being and they love to spend time with each other. She added,

"I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving."

Dawson and Booker lived together during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and Rosario later shifted to Cory's residence. Although they separated in February this year, they remain good friends.

In brief, about Rosario Dawson

Dawson has appeared in several movies and TV shows (Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Rosario Dawson made her debut on the children's television series Sesame Street. She then appeared in several films and was featured in a video for the song Out of Control from the album Surrender by The Chemical Brothers. She appeared in another song from OutKast's album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

Dawson played an important role in the 2002 drama film 25th Hour, followed by the 2004 film Alexander. She made her stage debut in 2005 and has appeared in several plays.

She gained recognition for her performances in the 2005 horror film, The Devil's Rejects, and the 2006 comedy film Clerks II. She is the co-creator and co-writer of the comic book miniseries Occult Crimes Taskforce. She has also appeared in various movies like Death Proof, Seven Pounds, Eagle Eye, Unstoppable, and others.

Dawson became popular for her performance as Claire Temple in Marvel's Netflix series, Daredevil, and she reprised the role in Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. She played the role again in Iron Fist and The Defenders.

Rosario portrayed Ahsoka Tano in the second season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and will reprise her role in the spinoff series Ahsoka.

