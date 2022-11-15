Who is Noa Kirel? Israeli popstar steals the show as she wears outfit with Kanye West's face to MTV EMA Awards

Israeli singer, actress, and television host Noa Kirel has been trending ever since her recent appearance at the MTV Europe Music Awards on November 13, 2022.

Kirel arrived at the event in an outfit that showed-off her midriff, which also featured Kanye West’s pictures with gold chains, the Star of David, and the Chai symbol. She stated that the outfit choice was to make a statement.

While speaking to Variety, the artist stated:

“I had this idea that came to my head: after all the anti-Semitic things that Kanye said about Jewish people – and I’m Jewish – I knew I had to have something that will be powerful on the red carpet. I really wanted it to be a message and not just a regular outfit. And it takes some nerves, but I think the message was received.”

The outfit was a collaboration between her and Kirel’s stylist Itai Bezaleli. She also revealed that American popstar Taylor Swift also liked it. Speaking on her experience meeting Swift in person, Kirel added:

“When I saw her, she was just sitting there, and you know, I’ve got the Israeli chutzpah, so I was like, I’m going to introduce myself.”

Noa Kirel is popular for her music singles and television appearances

Noa Kirel started her career by releasing several singles (Image via Mike Ruiz/Getty Images)

Kirel started her career with the HOT documentary series, Pushers. She released her first song, Medabrim?, on YouTube in 2015, followed by Killer. She continued to release more songs as they became popular on social media platforms and Israeli radio stations.

Noa Kirel also hosted a musical program, Lipstar, in February 2017 and released a song called Makom Leshinuy the same year. The artist released more songs simultaneously, like Lirkod, Kimeat Meforsemet, Wow, and more.

She also appeared in the teen movie Nearly Famous and released a single in 2017, which was a cover version of Danny Sanderson’s song, Etzel Ha’Doda ve Ha’Dod.

The artist played herself on the TV series Kfula in January 2018 and was a judge on Israel’s Got Talent. She was featured in The Ultras’ single Cinderella and also collaborated with Ma Kashur Truo and Itai Levy on a cover version of Arik Sinai’s song, Hine Ze Ba. She was also hired as a presenter for cosmetic company Keff in December 2018.

Noa Kirel joined around 39 Israeli artists in November 2020 for a charity song, Katan Aleinu, to support hospitals working to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. Kirel then joined Atlantic Records in June 2020 and WME in December of the same year.

The 21-year-old collaborated with singer Omer Adam in May 2021 and released a remix version of the state of Israel, Hatikvah’s national anthem, which was slammed by the public. Her first international single Please Don’t S**k was released in July 2021, followed by Thought About That in January 2022.

Noa Kirel was chosen to represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in July 2022 and she announced the following month that she has accepted the invitation.

