Who is Noemi Zamacona? All about Van Jones' friend as duo welcome baby girl together

CNN host Van Jones recently welcomed a daughter with his friend Noemi Zamacona. The political commentator revealed that the pair decided to become “conscious co-parents” and “joined forces” to welcome a child together.

Jones opened up about his unconventional family plans while speaking to TMZ and said that he hoped more people would embrace the same arrangement in the future:

“After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So, we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider.”

The Emmy Award winner also shared that he was “grateful” to welcome a daughter and revealed that he and Zamacona will raise the child as co-parenting partners:

“This month, we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as co-parenting partners. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed.”

Van Jones also shares two other children with his ex-wife Jana Carter, the niece of former US President Jimmy Carter. The pair tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed sons Mattai and Cabral together. However, they decided to part ways in 2019 after 14 years of marriage.

Following the birth of his daughter, sources close to Jones confirmed to TMZ that he is not romantically involved with Zamacona. The duo reportedly have a “modern arrangement” and define themselves as a “team” that wants to raise a child together.

Everything to know about Van Jones’ friend and co-parenting partner, Noemi Zamacona

Noemi Zamacona's LinkedIn Profile (Image via LinkedIn)

Noemi Zamacona serves as a Monitor at the Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General. As part of her responsibilities, she monitors the conditions of confinement in one of the largest jail systems in the U.S.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Zamacona has been serving people “affected by the broken legal system” for the last 12 years. She was reportedly born in Zacatecas, Mexico and raised in the city of La Puente in California.

Zamacona attended the University of California and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. She obtained custodial care experience during college after working as a Group Supervisor at a juvenile justice facility for the Santa Cruz County Probation Department.

She previously worked as a Death Mitigation Specialist at the Riverside County Public Defender’s Office. Zamacona was also associated with the public defender's office of Biggam Christensen & Minsloff, serving as a Criminal Defense Investigator in Santa Cruz.

As part of her job, she investigated a wide variety of serious felony cases on behalf of indigent clients in need. Noemi Zamacona recently made news after her co-parenting relationship with longtime friend and CNN commentator Van Jones came to light.

Noemi Zamacona's private Twitter profile (Image via Twitter)

TMZ noted that Jones and Zamacona became friends several years ago over their mutual interest in criminal justice advocacy. More recently, they decided to have a child together and became conscious co-parenting partners.

Noemi Zamacona gave birth to a baby girl this week and will be raising her child with Van Jones in the days to come.

