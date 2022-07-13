Who is Orlin Home? Nikocado Avocado's husband announces split after six years and assures fans mukbanger is "alive" and "doing well" 

Famous Columbian YouTuber and Nikocado Avocado's on-and-off partner Orlin Home announced his split with the famous internet celebrity on Instagram. Rodrigo Gonzalez, who goes by the name Orlin Home, took to social media to inform his fans that he and his "beloved husband" have decided to part ways after six years.

The famous mukbanger further explained that this is why neither of them uploaded anything on their social media.

Home shared another post on Instagram stating,

"Nick is alive and doing well."

The post further elaborates that the YouTuber "is doing well and taking a break from social media due to personal issues."

The clarification is a relief to Nikocado Avocado fans, who were concerned for his health as he has been inactive on his YouTube account for over a month. Many suspected that his recent weight gain may have caused his prolonged absence, while many speculated about his death. However, there was no confirmation regarding either of the claims.

Orlin Home and Nikocado Avocado met in a Facebook group

A renowned Columbian YouTuber, Orlin Home started his YouTube career in 2019 by uploading mukbang videos. He has collaborated on several occasions with fellow celebrity mukbanger Nikocado Avocado.

His food-related videos have amassed him a solid 285,000 subscribers on the video-streaming platform. He has posted several fast food mukbang videos, including Wendy's, DQ, and Popeye's.

In 2016, Nikocado Avocado posted a video revealing that he and Home met in a Facebook group for vegan men. The two remained friends for quite a while, but their relationship evolved. The couple tied the knot in 2017 but have had a rocky relationship ever since.

In 2020, Avocado posted a video titled We broke up, where he blamed negative feedback and comments on their videos as the reason behind the split. In another video, the 30-year-old YouTuber spoke about wanting to quit his vlogging career because of the split while consuming large amounts of Taco Bell.

However, the YouTuber continued to make videos and work with his on-and-off boyfriend. In 2022, Avocado again posted another breakup video titled We broke up, this time, Home was present in the video. The two appeared to be in an argument, with Home yelling,

"You ruined my life, you ruined my body,you made me a miserable, sad, depressed person, because you are so f*ck* mean. You are so controlling.”

Home continued to use terms like "evil" and "controlling" for Avocado.

Orlin Holme's clarification puts Nikocado Avocado's death rumors to rest

In July 2022, "Nikocado Avocado dead" began trending online, causing a massive stir among his fans.

The rumors were sparked by a deleted video titled Nikocado Avocado Passed Away (Trigger Warning). The video had around 7,000 likes. The video suggested that the YouTube celebrity passed away since has not posted a single video in 8 days, which is very uncharacteristic of him.

The YouTuber has been active on the platform for the past 5 years and has consistently uploaded videos every day until the recent hiatus.

However, many fans chose to be less drastic in their assumptions and speculated that his disappearance was triggered by either ill-health or a break from social media due to his tumultuous personal life. The update from Home seems to have given some closure to Avocado's anxious fans.

