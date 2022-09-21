Who is Pablo Lyle? Jury selection begins in fatal road rage case involving Mexican actor

Jury selection for Pablo Lyle's case has started on September 20. The trial is scheduled to start either at the end of this week or next week.

Potential jurors were asked various questions by the judge, while also listening to the opinions of the attorneys, who were trying to search for a group that would hear the case.

However, the matter of jurors breaking the rules was also questioned. Pablo's lawyer requested the judge to strike out the panel, however the judge, Marisa Tinkler Mendez said,

"There was publicity about this matter, it was extensive and that is not evidence. Anything outside the courtroom is not evidence."

However, the judge did not immediately strike the first group of potential jurors but continued to question them. The process will continue until they decide on a specific group of jurors and alternates. Mendez additionally added,

"Mr Lyle, as he sits here, he's accused of a crime, but one of the most important rules in this house and rules of criminal law and constitutionalism, that man is innocent."

Everything to know about Pablo Lyle

Pablo Lyle is a popular actor (Image via Carlos Tischler/Getty Images)

Born on November 18, 1986, Pablo Lyle is a well-known actor. Although he has not revealed much about his childhood or family, his ethnicity is Mexican.

Pablo finished his graduation from a Catholic school and started working as a model, then making his acting debut as Baldomero Perea Olmos in the Mexican telenovela, Verano de Amor, in 2009.

He continued to appear on TV shows like Mujeres asesinas, Una familia can suerte, Cachito de cielo, Como dice el dicho, Por siempre mi amor, and many more. He gained recognition for his performance as Cristobal Mendoza Rivero in La Sombra del Pasado in 2014.

Lyle's net worth is estimated to be around $16 million. He is quite active on Instagram with over 900k followers and on Twitter, with over 200k followers.

Pablo has been married to Ana Araujo since December 2014. The pair welcomed a son, Mauro, in 2013 and a daughter, Arantz, whose date of birth remains unknown. Before his marriage to Araujo, Lyle was romantically linked to Dulce Maria in 2009 and Mexican actress Zuria Vega in 2012.

Accusations on Pablo Lyle

Back in 2019, Pablo Lyle's brother-in-law was driving him along with his family, to the Miami airport. However, the group had a dispute with a man named Juan Ricardo Hernandez, who accused them of rash overtaking.

According to security footage, while Pablo's brother-in-law was having an argument with Hernandez, Lyle came out of the car, ran towards Hernandez, and hit him in the face.

While Hernandez was lying on the spot, Pablo's family went to the airport but Pablo was later detained. Hernandez died a few days later following a brain injury resulting from trauma.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far