Who is Paige O'Brien? All about Josh Peck's wife as Nickelodeon star welcomes second child

Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien recently became parents to another child. O’Brien disclosed on social media that she gave birth to the couple's second baby and posted a few pictures where their son Max Milo was seen kissing the baby on the forehead.

The second picture featured Max lying next to the baby and the third one saw the baby taking a nap. O’Brien wrote the name of the newborn in the caption of her post and introduced the world to ‘Shai.’ Peck then shared a picture of his two kids in one frame and wrote:

“Shai Miller Pack.”

The duo revealed they were expecting another child on Instagram as Paige posted a photo of her baby bump from a trip to Italy. Josh jokingly commented:

“Is mine or no?”

Other personalities from the entertainment industry, including Kelly Rizzo and Caitlin McHugh Stamos, commented on the post, sending their love and best wishes to the family.

Paige O’Brien and Josh Peck got married in 2017

Paige O’Brien is a cinematographer and editor and is also a part of the entertainment industry like her husband Josh Peck. She has worked on several films like Black Wolf and Tell Me a Story.

Born on December 7, 1990, O’Brien is 31 years old, but she has never revealed anything about her family or educational background. However, she is active on Instagram and has around 250,000 followers. She often shares glimpses of her life online and her pictures mostly feature her posing against different backgrounds and with her husband and her son.

O’Brien’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. Detailed information on her assets is not available.

Although it remains unknown for how long the couple was together before their marriage, Paige tied the knot with Josh in June 2017. The pair was expecting their first child in August 2018 and welcomed a son, Max, in December of the same year.

Josh Peck played a key role in Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh

Josh Peck is a famous actor and comedian (Image via Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Also known as Joshua Michael Peck, he started his career as a child actor in the 90s and gained recognition for his performance in the sitcom, The Amanda Show, which ran from 2000 to 2002.

Peck became popular for his role in the Nickelodeon teen sitcom, Drake & Josh followed by the television films – Drake & Josh Go Hollywood, and Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh.

The 35-year-old has appeared in films like Mean Creek, Drillbit Taylor, ATM, Red Dawn, Danny Collins, and more. Peck is also famous for playing the lead role in the Disney+ show, Turner & Hooch, and lent the voice for Eddie in Ice Age: The Meltdown and Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

