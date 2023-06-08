Who was Pat Cooper married to? All about his wife and kids as comedian of Howard Stern fame dies aged 93

Analyze This star Pat Cooper passed away on June 6, 2023, at the age of 93. He was married to Emily Conner since 2018 and was at his Las Vegas-based residence at the time of death. Cooper's cause of death remains unknown. He gained recognition after being featured on radio shows like The Howard Stern Show, Imus in the Morning, and Opie and Anthony.

Actor Luca Palanca shared a video on Facebook, which he said was the comedian's last clip and featured him on A Standup Mother.

Comedian Bob Greenberg wrote on Facebook that he had the opportunity to work with Cooper and described him as a brilliant individual. Bob further stated:

"He will be so missed. I also must add that he loved my Act and he would tell the audience that when he followed me… For me, that was gold… What an honor… Thank you, Pat… Thank you… Rest-In-Peace, Pat Cooper…"

Comedy writer and author Jeffrey Gurian wrote on Facebook that Cooper was a legend and that he had the honor of working with him. Gurian recalled that he and Cooper once went out to Las Vegas and went backstage to visit Jerry Lewis. Gurian added:

"There was something to be said about making people laugh in those days, that led to longevity! I guess that's why they say that laughter is truly the best medicine! R.I.P. Pat, you were one of the greatest!!!"

Pat Cooper tied the knot thrice and had three children

Pat Cooper and Emily Conner at the South Point Hotel & Casino (Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Pat Cooper tied the knot with Dolores DePaci in 1952, and although they divorced later, the date of the divorce remains unknown. Cooper then married Patti Prince in 1964, which also ended up in divorce in 2005.

Cooper then met theater producer Emily Conner in 2010, at the New York Friars Club. She was also the daughter of the singer and member of The Serendipity Singers, Diane Decker.

Pat and Dolores had two kids, Michael and Louise Caputo.

Following his marriage to Patti, the duo adopted a daughter named Patti Jo Cooper. Although Pat and Dolores' marriage ended in divorce, he continued to make child support payments. However, he never had any role in raising them.

According to his relatives, he walked out on his kids and exploited them for comic material. Pat later claimed that his family wanted his money instead of his love.

Pat Cooper's successful career

Pat Cooper started his journey as a comedian in the 50s. He became popular for his appearance in The Jackie Gleason Show, going on to perform at different nightclubs.

Cooper participated in different celebrity roasts and made guest appearances on various radio shows. He then appeared in an episode of The Tomorrow Show in March 1981.

He appeared in a few films like Uncle Scam, Fighting Back, Silent Prew, and Code of Ethics. He gained recognition for his performance as Salvatore Masiello in the 1999 mafia comedy film, Analyze This. His last film as an actor was the crime drama film, This Thing of Ours, which was released in 2003.

