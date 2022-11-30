Who was Pat from Moonachie? Tributes pour in as popular competitive eater dies aged 59

The famous Pat from Moonachie, also known as Patrick Philbin, recently passed away at the age of 59. He gained recognition for his appearance on the radio show, Opie & Anthony.

Host Anthony Cumia of Opie & Anthony paid tribute to Philbin on social media, saying that he used to entertain everyone and remained an important part of the show for a long time.

Expressing his grief on Twitter, comedian Jim Norton wrote:

“Pat from Moonachie was a legend and responsible for iconically funny moments on the show. Pat was funny in the purest sense of the word. He always went for the laugh, every time in every situation. RIP to one of the greats.”

Jim Norton @JimNorton Pat from Moonachie was a legend and responsible for iconically funny moments on the show. Pat was funny in the purest sense of the word. He always went for the laugh, every time in every situation. RIP to one of the greats. Pat from Moonachie was a legend and responsible for iconically funny moments on the show. Pat was funny in the purest sense of the word. He always went for the laugh, every time in every situation. RIP to one of the greats.

Philbin’s cause of death was not revealed by his friends and family members. Over the last few years, he used to update his fans on social media about his medical treatment, which included dialysis and cataract surgery. His leg had to be cut off, following which he had to undergo hydrotherapy.

Philbin’s fans launched a GoFundMe page last year aiming to collect $20,000 when they were made aware of his health problems. Although there have been reports that Philbin died from some health issues, it remains unknown if they were the same issues he was suffering from all these years.

"Kind, gentle, humorous": Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Philbin became a popular name over the years as a radio personality and competitive eater. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Gary Suarez @iSuarez32 @joerogan @JimNorton @OpieRadio @notsam RIP Pat from Moonachie. The Baby Bird on Opie & Anthony will forever go down as was one of the greatest radio bits of all-time. Throwing up on a guy after SEVENTY-FIVE shots of egg nog was disgusting and the funniest shit ever @billburr RIP Pat from Moonachie. The Baby Bird on Opie & Anthony will forever go down as was one of the greatest radio bits of all-time. Throwing up on a guy after SEVENTY-FIVE shots of egg nog was disgusting and the funniest shit ever @billburr @joerogan @JimNorton @OpieRadio @notsam https://t.co/JOPhdpkz2m

Davey Mac @EastSideDave Very sorry to hear the passing of the great Pat From Moonachie. A very funny person and kind soul. I hope he's baby-birding St. Peter as we speak. Very sorry to hear the passing of the great Pat From Moonachie. A very funny person and kind soul. I hope he's baby-birding St. Peter as we speak. https://t.co/i7kveOI419

Opie Radio podcast @OpieRadio What????? Pat from Moonachie died. RIP to one of the kindest most loveable guys I knew. Hands down the Baby Bird was the greatest bit on the Opie and Anthony Show. What????? Pat from Moonachie died. RIP to one of the kindest most loveable guys I knew. Hands down the Baby Bird was the greatest bit on the Opie and Anthony Show. 🙏😞

Doctor Steve @weirdmedicine Derek @CamaroSSSUPER @weirdmedicine Hey Doc did you see that @PatrickPhilbin7 passed away? Very sad. Such a hilarious Baby Bird Bit on O&A. @weirdmedicine Hey Doc did you see that @PatrickPhilbin7 passed away? Very sad. Such a hilarious Baby Bird Bit on O&A. My friend @ShawnPedrick just told me about the passing of Pat from Moonachie. I only met him once…he was 3rd mic on our second SiriusXM show … but his kind, gentle, humorous soul will always live in our memory. He would never accept help. He will be sorely missed. twitter.com/camarosssuper/… My friend @ShawnPedrick just told me about the passing of Pat from Moonachie. I only met him once…he was 3rd mic on our second SiriusXM show … but his kind, gentle, humorous soul will always live in our memory. He would never accept help. He will be sorely missed. twitter.com/camarosssuper/…

Sam Roberts @notsam The Interrobang @TheIBang So very sad to hear that we’ve lost @PatrickPhilbin7 known as Pat From Moonachie. He was the king of the pun and had an absolute heart of gold. Would do anything for a laugh and go out of his way to help others all the time. He was an Opie and Anthony legend and a sweetheart. RIP So very sad to hear that we’ve lost @PatrickPhilbin7 known as Pat From Moonachie. He was the king of the pun and had an absolute heart of gold. Would do anything for a laugh and go out of his way to help others all the time. He was an Opie and Anthony legend and a sweetheart. RIP What a sad day. Legend is the perfect word to describe Pat. Part of so many great radio bits, and a truly wonderful, kindhearted man. RIP Pat from Moonachie. twitter.com/theibang/statu… What a sad day. Legend is the perfect word to describe Pat. Part of so many great radio bits, and a truly wonderful, kindhearted man. RIP Pat from Moonachie. twitter.com/theibang/statu…

Patricia Brooks @Brooksi Lost for words about Pat (from Moonachie)..he was a gentle soul; a unique and one of a kind human being. Rest in Peace. Lost for words about Pat (from Moonachie)..he was a gentle soul; a unique and one of a kind human being. Rest in Peace.

Mikey Boy @mikeyboy2 Gutted to hear about Pat from Moonachie. He was such a warm and friendly guy. Gutted to hear about Pat from Moonachie. He was such a warm and friendly guy. https://t.co/0VvlducTY2

Nathan Brimmer @NathanBrimmer RIP Pat from Moonachie. Thanks for the laughs over the years. I'm glad our paths crossed several times through our O&A family. We always had a blast together. Rest well, brother. RIP Pat from Moonachie. Thanks for the laughs over the years. I'm glad our paths crossed several times through our O&A family. We always had a blast together. Rest well, brother. 💔 https://t.co/gtvIW6qGIq

Freddie @freddie9583 R.I.P Pat from Moonachie… he was a legend who provided me years of entertainment on Opie and Anthony. Rest well dude R.I.P Pat from Moonachie… he was a legend who provided me years of entertainment on Opie and Anthony. Rest well dude

Dan @TractorLaw RIP Pat from Moonachie - one of the worst things about his passing is you KNOW he'd have a thousand one-liners about longevity while being a competitive eater with diabetes. RIP Pat from Moonachie - one of the worst things about his passing is you KNOW he'd have a thousand one-liners about longevity while being a competitive eater with diabetes.

Philbin was known for participating in eating competitions and frequently appeared on Opie & Anthony.

Pat from Moonachie was famous as an eating competitor

Philbin initially appeared on Opie & Anthony in 1995 and was featured on the show until 2014. He became people’s favorite when he accepted the challenge of taking 75 shots of a beverage.

Philbin was known for his appearance on Opie & Anthony (Image via Victnii/Twitter)

He then participated in a hot dog eating contest by Nathan’s Famous where he grabbed the second position by eating 26 hot dogs in ten minutes. In an interview with NJ.com, he said that he used to make hot dogs when he began to learn cooking. He added:

“You’ve got these young guys who are making it into an athletic event but I don’t take it that seriously.”

Philbin wasn't very active on Instagram, with only four posts and 801 followers. His last post was back in November 2018, which was a video featuring cats. He was active on Twitter, where his posts featured the treatment he had to undergo due to his health issues.

Philbin is survived by his family members, whose identities have not yet been disclosed. Although he was a well-known personality, he did not have a Wikipedia page, and so detailed information about his parents and educational background remains unknown.

He never spoke about his personal life and so it is not known if he was married or dating someone.

Poll : 0 votes