Who is Patricia Krentcil aka Tan Mom? Age and all about the infamous internet star as she announces US Senate run

American social media personality Patricia Krentcil, also known as Tan Mom, has announced her decision to run for a Senator seat in Florida, challenging politician Rick Scott. As per a report published by the news outlet TMZ, the 54-year-old personality reportedly submitted the required documentation to the Federal Elections Commission on August 14, paving the way for her potential participation in the forthcoming 2024 elections.

Tan Mom's Senate candidacy follows her newest reality TV program, "Tan to 10," a docuseries that follows her quest to stop tanning as part of an "extreme life makeover."

Patricia claims that her life makeover helped her connect with the LGBTQ+ community, and she hopes to leverage those relationships to create change in Washington, D.C. with her Senate run.

Patricia Krentcil rose to prominence in 2012

Born on November 30, 1967, Patricia Krentcil is a New Jersey-based Internet personality and former adult actress. She is best known on the internet as the "Tan Mom."

In 2012, she garnered negative limelight amidst allegations of taking her six-year-old daughter into a tanning bed facility located in New Jersey. She was eventually arrested and accused of endangering the welfare of a child. She spent one week in jail before being cleared of all charges. Krentcil has always maintained that she never exposed her daughter to hazardous UV radiation or tanning beds.

She has subsequently been a regular guest on the Howard Stern Show and has recorded her own songs, embracing her Tan Mom character.

While speaking to The Insider in May 2022, Patricia Krentcil revealed that after her infamous arrest, she was banned from multiple tanning salons, but is now a changed person.

"I'm a totally different person today — I changed my whole attitude on life. I've turned my life around. I don't get disrespected anymore. I don't party or do any crazy things."

At the time, she also revealed that her husband, Richard, passed away in 2021 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, pneumonia, and colon cancer. Patricia Krentcil shared two of her five children with Richard.

Krentcil most recently starred in the 2023 docuseries Tan to 10, which follows a team of "plastic surgeons, drag queens, and best friends" as they attempt to transform "the tannest woman in the world." While speaking to TMZ, she said:

“I know that I am different. And I have suffered for it. But us all being different is what makes this country so amazing and unique.”

Krentcil, a Republican from Boca Raton, Florida, is running for a spot in the U.S. Senate. Gregg Maliff and Adam Barta, who worked on making her movies, were named as her campaign managers.

It was on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2012 when Tanning Mother made her acting debut. This TV program has included her in four of its episodes. In 2013, Patricia had an appearance in the gay p*rn film Kings of New York (Season 2). She made a guest appearance on the television show Home & Family the same year.