Who was Patrick Haggerty? Tributes pour in as Lavender Country musician and activist dies aged 78

Patrick Haggerty, the lead singer and guitarist of the country music band Lavender Country, recently passed away on Monday, October 31 at the age of 78. The band revealed the news on their official Instagram page and wrote,

“This morning, we lost a great soul. RIP Patrick Haggerty. After suffering a stroke several weeks ago, he was able to spend his final days at home surrounded by his kids and lifelong husband, JB. Love, and solidarity.”

The late singer and songwriter reportedly suffered a stroke earlier this year, which resulted in complications that led to his death, according to his social media channels. No funeral has been planned for Haggerty so far, and further details on the same are yet to be disclosed.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Haggerty was the frontman of Lavender Country, which is thought to be the first openly gay country band. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Justin Barney @JBarney RIP to Patrick Haggerty AKA Lavender Country, the first openly gay country artist, a pioneer, and a man who put on one of the greatest shows I’ve ever seen one year ago today. Lavender Country forever RIP to Patrick Haggerty AKA Lavender Country, the first openly gay country artist, a pioneer, and a man who put on one of the greatest shows I’ve ever seen one year ago today. Lavender Country forever https://t.co/uR5AIV4SLf

Molly Brown @msmollyebrown From Gay Community News: "Even 8 years after production, Lavender Country remains the most radical gay men's album in existence. In a beguiling nasal country voice, Patrick Haggerty sings of sissy ways, straight white patterns, & ripping "this goddamn system down." RIP Patrick From Gay Community News: "Even 8 years after production, Lavender Country remains the most radical gay men's album in existence. In a beguiling nasal country voice, Patrick Haggerty sings of sissy ways, straight white patterns, & ripping "this goddamn system down." RIP Patrick https://t.co/htGQWaag18

roger harvey @xorogerharvey Grateful that I got to learn about the important legacy of Lavender Country & to see Patrick Haggerty perform earlier this year. RIP to a Giant. Grateful that I got to learn about the important legacy of Lavender Country & to see Patrick Haggerty perform earlier this year. RIP to a Giant. https://t.co/v6wFr7VNxA

Austin Lucas @AustinlucasIND This guy, what a legend. What an enormous loss! But boy oh boy did he make this world a better and more tolerable place to live. I'm certainly a better person for having known him!



RIP Patrick Haggerty. This guy, what a legend. What an enormous loss! But boy oh boy did he make this world a better and more tolerable place to live. I'm certainly a better person for having known him!RIP Patrick Haggerty. https://t.co/3PeS8IpIFW

Michael Barclay @mmmbarclay Jesse Locke @wipeoutbeat For the past few months, I’ve been working behind the scenes to bring Lavender Country to Vancouver for a queer country Valentine’s Day extravaganza. It was going to be their first show here despite only living three hours away. My heart is broken by this news. For the past few months, I’ve been working behind the scenes to bring Lavender Country to Vancouver for a queer country Valentine’s Day extravaganza. It was going to be their first show here despite only living three hours away. My heart is broken by this news. 💔💜💔 https://t.co/QkWh2raLQo RIP Patrick Haggerty of Lavender Country, the first person to make openly queer country music. It took decades before others followed their arrow. twitter.com/wipeoutbeat/st… RIP Patrick Haggerty of Lavender Country, the first person to make openly queer country music. It took decades before others followed their arrow. twitter.com/wipeoutbeat/st…

Chase Burns @chaseburnsy



“There’s no excuse for any father in America today rejecting their gay children,” he said at a Seattle concert in 2019 while talking about his farmer dad (“Saint Charles of the Sissies,” born in 1901) who accepted and encouraged him at a young age. RIP Patrick Haggerty“There’s no excuse for any father in America today rejecting their gay children,” he said at a Seattle concert in 2019 while talking about his farmer dad (“Saint Charles of the Sissies,” born in 1901) who accepted and encouraged him at a young age. RIP Patrick Haggerty 💜 “There’s no excuse for any father in America today rejecting their gay children,” he said at a Seattle concert in 2019 while talking about his farmer dad (“Saint Charles of the Sissies,” born in 1901) who accepted and encouraged him at a young age. https://t.co/ysmuBNWuIX

The Freewheelin’ Matt King @mattkingpdx RIP to one of the ultimate badasses of country and western music; Patrick Haggerty of Lavender Country. The world was a better place with him in it. RIP to one of the ultimate badasses of country and western music; Patrick Haggerty of Lavender Country. The world was a better place with him in it.

beans @beansluvsbeans RIP to a legend and comrade Patrick Haggerty. Please go listen to lavender country right now RIP to a legend and comrade Patrick Haggerty. Please go listen to lavender country right now

DAVID B3ACH @beach



A huge loss.



open.spotify.com/artist/3UAkA4R… RIP Patrick Haggerty, founder of the band Lavender Country and a true “flaming, screaming, Marist bitch.”A huge loss. RIP Patrick Haggerty, founder of the band Lavender Country and a true “flaming, screaming, Marist bitch.” A huge loss. open.spotify.com/artist/3UAkA4R…

Everything known about Patrick Haggerty

Born on September 27, 1944, Patrick Haggerty was a well-known singer, songwriter, musician, activist, and politician. He gained recognition as the lead singer and guitarist of the band Lavender Country in 1972.

Patrick's father, Charles Edward Haggerty, was a dairy farmer, and his mother, Asylda Mary Remillard-Haggerty, was a homemaker. He was the sixth child of the couple. He enrolled at Port Angeles High School and was chosen as the head cheerleader in 1959. Haggarty joined the Peace Corps after college, but was discharged in 1966 for being gay.

Despite growing up in a Roman Catholic family, Haggarty described himself as an agnostic.

Patrick Haggerty with Dan Taberski (Image via Mike Windle/Getty Images)

After Lavender Country was formed in 1972, their first album was funded and released by Gay Community Social Services of Seattle. The band then performed at the first Seattle Pride event in 1974 and continued to perform at other pride and LGBT events in various locations until they disbanded in 1976. Years later, in 2000, the band released an EP, Lavender Country Revisited.

The group reunited in 2000 and performed at Seattle’s Broadway Performance Hall. After that, in 2019, they released a full-length album titled Blackberry Rose and Other Songs and Sorrows. Patrick then appeared in a version of Trixie Mattel’s reprise of I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You, titled Stranger, on her album Barbara.

Pat was the host of a YouTube series in 2020, titled Aunt Patty’s Lavender Hour, where he spoke to those who had an impact on his life and musical journey, which also included his son and filmmaker Amilcar Navarro, visual artist Pat Moriarity, and filmmaker Dan Taberski. The band’s second album, Blackberry Rose, was released in February 2022.

In 1976, Patrick Haggerty ran two campaigns for political office, both of which were unsuccessful. This included one for the Seattle City Council and then as an independent candidate for a seat in the Washington House of Representatives.

Patrick is survived by his partner, Julius Broughton, his children Robin Boland and Amilcar Navarro, and his grandson Maxwell Boland.

